Forecast: Temperatures expected to near 100 Sunday, then cool off and rain
Forecast: Temperatures expected to near 100 Sunday, then cool off and rain

Dry and hot summer weather will make an appearance this weekend before fall-like temperatures descend on the Omaha metro next week. 

A high of 99 is forecast for Sunday, cooling to a high of 79 Monday and a comparably brisk 57 degrees Tuesday. 

Such a large temperature difference isn't unheard of in September, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. 

"Tuesday's temps might be a bit of slap in the face to some people," Gross said.

Sunday's near-100 degree high isn't quite record breaking for September, but still, it's pretty hot, Gross said.  

The metro will likely see soaking rain Monday night through Tuesday, possibly continuing into Tuesday night and early Wednesday. 

Thursday's forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s and slight chance for showers.  

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

