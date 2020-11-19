Forecast: Warm weather could continue into December

The month of November seems determined to provide the Omaha metro with mild, dry weather.

On Thursday, federal climate scientists said the odds favor warmer and drier than normal weather in Nebraska and Iowa into early December.

In the near term, Omaha's forecast through Thanksgiving calls for highs to range generally from the mid-50s to the upper 40s. The normal high for this time of year in Omaha is in the mid 40s, dropping to about 40 degrees by the end of the month.

The dry, warm fall weather has been good news for farmers completing their harvests as well as golfers, bicyclists and just about anyone with cabin fever.

Drought conditions have improved slightly over the last few weeks. Thanks to recent rains, the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area is considered in moderate drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor. At the end of October, the region was considered in severe drought.

Through the end of October, this year was ranked 13th driest year out of 126 for Nebraska, according to figures released Thursday. Iowa is trending toward its 25th driest year.

So far this month, Omaha has set or matched two daily records for high temperatures.