Over the years, Angela Erickson said Forest Lawn Cemetery has received hundreds of calls from people asking whether they can be buried alongside their pets.

“Most pet owners would agree that our pets aren’t just pets. They’re actual family members,” said Erickson, the family service director at Forest Lawn.

But the cemetery's regulations prevented that from happening. According to the regulations established in 1885, no animals can be buried in an area designated for human remains. But regulations do allow for humans to be buried in an area designated for animal remains.

With more than 10 acres of undeveloped land already in Forest Lawn’s possession, the organization has established Forever Friends Pet Cemetery, which is the only pet cemetery right now in Omaha, on its property at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.

“There have been pet cemeteries in the area in the past that are, unfortunately, no longer in existence,” Erickson said. “It really leaves people with limited options as what to do with pets. It became evident there is a need in our community.”

According to World-Herald archives, there used to be at least one pet cemetery in Omaha at Tully’s Kennels at 77th and D Streets. Tully’s still operates as a pet store specializing in puppy sales.

After Forest Lawn opened a new mausoleum in 2021, Erickson said the organization fully shifted its focus to establishing Forever Friends.

The pet cemetery will include all the features of a regular cemetery in perpetuity. There will be headstones, monuments, plaques and benches set against a backdrop of rolling hills and lush greenery. Erickson said the cemetery will be maintained in perpetuity just like a regular cemetery.

People will be able to buy plots, put their pets’ buried or cremated remains within, and then be laid to rest by their pets years later.

The visitation period will be the same as Forest Lawn’s human cemetery — from sunrise to sunset.

“It will be just like a regular cemetery — just with pets,” Erickson said. “It offers a permanent resting place to all pets of all species: From cats and dogs to birds, fish, reptiles and any other pet that has brought joy or companionship throughout their lives.”

