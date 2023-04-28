The boarded-up administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery that some Omahans had hoped to save has been torn down.
The demolition work was completed earlier this week. The area has been backfilled and tamped down. Grass will be planted there shortly.
“It comes down a lot faster than it comes up, I can tell you that,” said Steve Brunken, executive director at Forest Lawn. “They don’t have to be as delicate.”
Restoration Exchange Omaha and Joslyn Castle officials were among those who had hoped to save the building because of its historic significance.
Noted Omaha architect John McDonald was believed to have designed the structure, which looked like a grand home. He was also involved in the construction of the Joslyn Art Museum, Benson High School, Beth-El Synagogue and the Dundee Theater, among many other buildings in the Omaha area.
Forest Lawn said they had tried to come up with solutions for keeping the building but could find none. Security was a concern.
Brunken said nothing could be salvaged besides two concrete planters that now rest in the cemetery’s maintenance yard.
“We didn’t save anything,” he said. “It was old.”
That was disappointing news to Restoration Exchange President Tim Reeder.
While he understands that the building was not a priority for the cemetery, he said he wished Forest Lawn had at least allowed the building to be documented before it was razed.
“We still feel like they lost an opportunity,” he said.
Reeder said some good has come from the effort to save the building.
“Restoration Exchange Omaha, which had been on the verge of closing, has been completely revived. We have new members and donors,’ he said. “We’re coming back from the dead.”
