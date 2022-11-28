Former Alvo fire chief sentenced to probation for embezzlement

A former fire chief in Alvo, Nebraska, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000.

Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with Cass County prosecutors after repaying $17,965.

Glantz first was charged with felony theft of over $5,000, but that was amended to misdemeanor theft under $1,500 after he made restitution. He also pleaded no contest to official misconduct and misuse of public funds.

An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska State Auditor's Office found that Glantz had taken village funds over a 20-month span. The investigators said Glantz used money from the fire department's public account to make his mortgage and credit card payments.

Glantz took control of a bank account that belonged to the Alvo Fire Department in April 2018. He was a member of the Alvo Board of Trustees and was the village water operator and fire chief when the investigation was conducted.

Investigators found numerous instances of misuse of funds. A transaction of more than $3,800 was made to a financial company in October 2018 for past-due payments on a home mortgage.

The investigation into Glantz's improper spending came not long after former Village Clerk Ginger R. Neuhart pleaded guilty to embezzling $105,000 from Alvo. Neuhart, who died in 2018, also admitted to embezzling $200,000 from two other villages for which she worked, Memphis and Ithaca.

Alvo is about 20 miles east of Lincoln.