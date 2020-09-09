Former Bellevue cop arrested in connection with girlfriend's death

A Bellevue police officer surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being charged in an arrest warrant with tampering with physical evidence in connection with his girlfriend's 2018 death.
Craig A. Wiech, 54, of Bellevue, surrendered at the Douglas County Jail about 1 p.m. He is awaiting a bail hearing and faces up to two years in jail if convicted of the felony.
According to an affidavit filed by a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Wiech called 911 just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2018 to report Carrie A. Brown had shot herself at their home near 189th and L Streets.
"My girlfriend is, like, like, shot herself," Wiech told a 911 operator. Wiech, later in the conversation, said, "I'm in so much trouble."
A firefighter located Wiech's body and observed "a large pool of blood on the bed." He found Brown located on the floor next to the bed with signs of rigor mortis, indicating she had died a minimum of 45 minutes earlier.
Investigators found a number of inconsistencies at the scene, according to the affidavit, leading them to determine Brown's body had been moved after the shooting. They noted an apparent smear pattern of dried blood on the deceased's thighs, indicating the body had been moved from the bed after the shooting.
A 9mm Glock 43 handgun, which belonged to Wiech, was completely covered with blood, investigators said. Brown's right hand was lying across her body with a clenched fist resting on the gun, but it "was not substantially coated with blood, nor was the carpet area surrounding the gun."
Brown's blood was found is several other places throughout the home including, the basement stairs railing. It was also found outside on the hose and hose reel.
In the laundry room, investigators found wet clothing in the washing machine, including a pair of salmon-colored shorts neighbors described Wiech wearing earlier in the evening. Investigators did not find Brown's blood on Wiech or the clothes he was wearing when first responders arrived.
Neighbors told investigators that they observed Wiech and Brown sitting in their garage between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and that Brown seemed to be upset. One witness said he later observed Wiech "sitting calmly in the garage alone at 9:45 p.m.," approximately 10 minutes before his call to 911.
A blood alcohol test found Wiech had a blood alcohol content of .112 percent. The legal limit is below .08 percent.
Wiech was combative and uncooperative with first responders and tried twice to hit a firefighter before striking an Omaha police officer in the chest. He was charged with two counts of attempted assault and is awaiting trial.
