Former Bellevue cop arrested in connection with girlfriend's death

A Bellevue police officer surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being charged in an arrest warrant with tampering with physical evidence in connection with his girlfriend's 2018 death.

Craig A. Wiech, 54, of Bellevue, surrendered at the Douglas County Jail about 1 p.m. He is awaiting a bail hearing and faces up to two years in jail if convicted of the felony.

According to an affidavit filed by a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Wiech called 911 just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2018 to report Carrie A. Brown had shot herself at their home near 189th and L Streets.

"My girlfriend is, like, like, shot herself," Wiech told a 911 operator. Wiech, later in the conversation, said, "I'm in so much trouble."

A firefighter located Wiech's body and observed "a large pool of blood on the bed." He found Brown located on the floor next to the bed with signs of rigor mortis, indicating she had died a minimum of 45 minutes earlier.

Investigators found a number of inconsistencies at the scene, according to the affidavit, leading them to determine Brown's body had been moved after the shooting. They noted an apparent smear pattern of dried blood on the deceased's thighs, indicating the body had been moved from the bed after the shooting.