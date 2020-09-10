Former Bellevue cop charged with evidence tampering in girlfriend's death

The scene two years ago at the couple’s west Omaha home was shocking — Carrie A. Brown lay dead on the floor of the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to her right jaw.
Her right arm crossed her body, her clenched fist on top of a Glock 43 9 mm handgun on the carpet. Her left hand was flat on the ground, with dried blood on her ring finger but not where a ring would be.
Authorities noticed several inconsistencies showing that more was amiss:
The gun was coated with blood but Brown’s right hand was not substantially covered, nor was the carpet area surrounding where the gun was found. A pool of blood soaked the middle of the bed, but the patterns were irregular and broken.
Brown’s engagement and wedding rings, given to her by Craig A. Wiech, were found inside a jewelry cleaner container in the bathroom. A swab tested positive for both of the couple’s blood — investigators determined that she was wearing the rings when she was killed.
Officials said those inconsistencies and others showed that Wiech had moved Brown’s body and manipulated the scene. A warrant for his arrest was filed Tuesday.
Wiech surrendered to authorities Tuesday and has been charged in that warrant with tampering with physical evidence in connection with Brown’s death on Aug. 26, 2018.
Thursday afternoon, at Wiech's court appearance, a judge set his bail at $25,000. He will have to put up 10% of that, or $2,500, to be released.
Wiech was a Bellevue police officer at the time of Brown's death and had been with the department for more than 22 years. The department placed him on administrative leave until he resigned in February 2019. Brown had been an evidence technician with the Bellevue Police Department for eight years.
Wiech, 54 and now living in Bellevue, is awaiting a bail hearing and faces up to two years behind bars if convicted of the felony.
Brown’s family members have written on social media that they’ve tried to get justice for Brown since her death. Her relatives could not be reached for comment.
According to an affidavit filed by a deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wiech called 911 at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2018, to report that Brown, 48, had shot herself at their home near 189th and L Streets.
“My girlfriend is, like, like, shot herself,” Wiech told a 911 operator. Wiech, later in the conversation, said, “I’m in so much trouble.”
A firefighter found Brown’s body and noted “a large pool of blood on the bed.” He found Brown on the floor next to the bed with signs of rigor mortis, indicating that she had died a minimum of 45 minutes earlier.
The handgun belonged to Wiech and a trigger guard for it was found wrapped in a blanket that also covered Brown’s feet. Authorities determined that the bullet passed through Brown’s neck and hit her shoulder, damaging her sweatshirt, which would be a downward trajectory. The bullet was found in a pillow and a spent cartridge underneath her body. There was dried blood on the cartridge but not on the carpet surrounding it.
Brown’s blood was found in several other places throughout the home, including the basement stairs railing. It was also found outside on the hose and hose reel.
Carpet in the basement and living room areas had recently been vacuumed — there were lines and it was extremely clean.
In the laundry room, investigators found wet clothing in the washing machine, including a pair of salmon-colored shorts that neighbors described Wiech wearing earlier in the evening. Investigators did not find Brown’s blood on Wiech or the clothes he was wearing when first responders arrived.
Neighbors told investigators that they saw Wiech “sitting calmly in the garage alone” at 9:45 p.m. — about 10 minutes before Wiech called 911 and after Brown was shot. Neighbors also saw Wiech and Brown sitting in their garage between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and that Brown seemed to be upset.
When authorities arrived, Wiech was combative and uncooperative. He swung twice at a firefighter, punched a firetruck and punched an Omaha police officer in the chest. Wiech was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted assault. He is awaiting trial on those charges.
A blood alcohol test drawn eight hours after the 911 call found that Wiech had a blood alcohol content of .112%. The legal limit for driving is below .08%.
Wiech did not make any statements to investigators that night but did not indicate that there was anyone at the home other than him and Brown. His conversations on the Douglas County Jail phone lines did not mention why Brown’s blood was smeared around the house after her death.
He was released from jail on Oct. 26, 2018, after he posted 10% of his $30,000 bail, which Douglas County District Judge W. Russell Bowie had reduced from $1 million.
