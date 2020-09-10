Former Bellevue cop charged with evidence tampering in girlfriend's death

The handgun belonged to Wiech and a trigger guard for it was found wrapped in a blanket that also covered Brown’s feet. Authorities determined that the bullet passed through Brown’s neck and hit her shoulder, damaging her sweatshirt, which would be a downward trajectory. The bullet was found in a pillow and a spent cartridge underneath her body. There was dried blood on the cartridge but not on the carpet surrounding it.

Brown’s blood was found in several other places throughout the home, including the basement stairs railing. It was also found outside on the hose and hose reel.

Carpet in the basement and living room areas had recently been vacuumed — there were lines and it was extremely clean.

In the laundry room, investigators found wet clothing in the washing machine, including a pair of salmon-colored shorts that neighbors described Wiech wearing earlier in the evening. Investigators did not find Brown’s blood on Wiech or the clothes he was wearing when first responders arrived.

Neighbors told investigators that they saw Wiech “sitting calmly in the garage alone” at 9:45 p.m. — about 10 minutes before Wiech called 911 and after Brown was shot. Neighbors also saw Wiech and Brown sitting in their garage between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and that Brown seemed to be upset.