Former Bellevue principal gets probation for driving drunk, injuring motorcyclist

A former Bellevue elementary school principal was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation, including the first 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of injuring a motorcyclist while driving drunk.

Andrew C. Miller, 47, of Omaha, was arrested Sept. 17, 2021, after a causing a collision near 141st and Pacific Streets that injured Omaha motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes. The 59-year-old Blaydes was treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Miller also was found guilty of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay Blades $20,000 in restitution. He also had his driver's license revoked for 18 months.

It was the second misdemeanor drunken-driving conviction for Miller. At the time of the crash, he was principal at LeMay Elementary School in Bellevue. Miller resigned on Sept. 22, according to a spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools.

Investigators determined that Miller and Blaydes both were westbound on Pacific Street about 7:15 p.m. that day when Miller’s pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle driven by Blaydes. An arrest affidavit said officers noticed Miller had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Miller said he had been “drinking multiple alcoholic beverages,” but he refused a preliminary breath test, according to the affidavit. He was arrested after a blood test completed at the Nebraska Medical Center found Miller to have a blood-alcohol level of .08.

Douglas County court records show Miller was charged with misdemeanor first-offense drunken driving after an arrest on Aug. 29, 2009. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ probation and a $400 fine.

Miller had been with the Bellevue Public Schools for 17 years and was principal at LeMay for nine of those years.​

