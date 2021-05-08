Former Boy Scout severely injured in Little Sioux tornado graduating from UNMC

“My friend pulled me out of the rubble and propped me on a chair,” he said. “I couldn’t move my legs at all.”

The then-13-year-old spent more than a week in the hospital and a few months in a wheelchair. It was agonizing at the beginning.

“You are constantly laying or sitting on your pelvis,” he said. “Every moment was painful. I was on a lot of pain medications.”

Hanna enjoyed doing physical therapy because he felt like he was making progress every session. He graduated from a wheelchair and walker in August of that year, although he had issues for a while with his balance.

Being around so many medical personnel and other patients while in therapy shaped his life.

“A lot of other kids are wheelchair-bound their entire lives,” he said. “It was seeing those kids. I knew how hard it was and (for me) it was only for a couple of months. I was very fortunate.”

In 2011, while at Bellevue West High School, he enrolled in the UNMC High School Alliance. It’s for those interested in science and the health industry. Hanna took anatomy, microbiology and public health classes.

Those classes solidified his choice. He says he wants to explore the quality of life after cancer.