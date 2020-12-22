Former CEO of child welfare contractor defends spending $80K on Cubs tickets

LINCOLN — Buying thousands of dollars worth of Chicago Cubs tickets was a "unique fundraising opportunity" for the Kansas-based nonprofit that oversees child welfare cases in the Omaha area, according to its former president and CEO.

The Rev. Bobby Smith, who led St. Francis Ministries until late October, took issue with reports about the purchase in a statement to the World-Herald Tuesday.

"While I am disheartened by inaccurate and uninformed reporting, I remain confident that my team and I were sincere in our efforts to transform St. Francis into a nationally and internationally respected organization resembling its earliest missional context; one focused on the needs of vulnerable children and families regardless of geography," he said.

Smith sent the statement in response to reports of financial mismanagement on his watch at St Francis. The embattled agency holds a $197 million, five-year contract to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

The reports Smith cited include one submitted to Kansas child welfare officials by a whistleblower, who said the agency had to borrow to pay foster parents while spending money on such things as $80,000 worth of Cubs tickets. The ticket purchase occurred at the same time as St. Francis was taking on the Nebraska contract last year.