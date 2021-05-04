Former Civic Auditorium site to be redeveloped as apartments, shops, public space

Long-awaited redevelopment plans for the site of Omaha's former Civic Auditorium were announced Tuesday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
The empty lot will be turned into a mixed-use space that will feature shops, multi-family housing, business space, public areas and parking, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.
Redevelopment of the site at 17th Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Omaha will be spearheaded by a development group called Civic Corner, led by White Lotus Group, an Omaha development company that has developed other large-scale projects in the city.
Stothert announced that the city has signed a tentative agreement with White Lotus CEO Arun Agarwal in which the city will sell the property to Civic Corner.
The agreement specifies a 2023 deadline for the development group to obtain building permits and submit plans for the site, according to a press release from Stothert's office.
"For years, the Civic Auditorium was a place where fans enjoyed concerts, festivals and sports events," Agarwal said in the press release. "As Omaha continues to strengthen its urban core, we are pleased to have the rare opportunity to bring an entire neighborhood into our downtown."
The announcement came one week before Omaha's general election, in which Stothert, a two-term incumbent Republican, is facing commercial property broker RJ Neary, a Democrat.
In a package of press releases Tuesday, Stothert also announced the city's 2021 annexation plan and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing on a vacant site in North Omaha.
Redevelopment of the Civic site has been a long time coming.
Built in 1954, the Civic Auditorium for generations was the scene of political rallies, graduation ceremonies, concerts and sporting events. Demolition began in 2016, at a cost of $3.1 million, to prepare the site for future development.
A previous redevelopment plan fell through.
According to the city, the site will be eligible for tax-increment financing, a tool used to help finance redevelopment, typically in older areas of Omaha.
The city did not say how much Civic Corner will pay for the property. The purchase price will not exceed $5 per square foot, according to the press release.
State law allows for the sale of property in a redevelopment area at less than market value "when the development has public benefit, such as the affordable housing and public space included in the Civic Corner plans," the press release stated.
The first phase of construction will include 388 apartments, of which 268 will be market-rate and 120 mixed-income.
"Housing options in our urban core are critical to attract new business and talent," Stothert said in the release. "The Civic property is surrounded by new commercial development, and there will be even more growth downtown in the coming years. Housing, retail, recreation and social spaces, connected with multi-modal transit, will complete the vision we have for downtown Omaha."
The memorandum of understanding between the city and Civic Corner offers tenants of the mixed-income housing unit access to 150 parking spaces at reduced rates in a city-owned parking garage at 19th Street and Capitol Avenue.
"We are enthusiastic and confident in Arun and his partners and look forward to a vibrant and active neighborhood in this part of the urban core once again," Stothert said.
Other recent White Lotus projects include the 1-80 Logistics Hub, West Dodge Pointe and a planned redevelopment of Lincoln's Pershing Auditorium.
