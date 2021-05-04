Former Civic Auditorium site to be redeveloped as apartments, shops, public space

In a package of press releases Tuesday, Stothert also announced the city's 2021 annexation plan and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing on a vacant site in North Omaha.

Redevelopment of the Civic site has been a long time coming.

Built in 1954, the Civic Auditorium for generations was the scene of political rallies, graduation ceremonies, concerts and sporting events. Demolition began in 2016, at a cost of $3.1 million, to prepare the site for future development.

A previous redevelopment plan fell through.

According to the city, the site will be eligible for tax-increment financing, a tool used to help finance redevelopment, typically in older areas of Omaha.

The city did not say how much Civic Corner will pay for the property. The purchase price will not exceed $5 per square foot, according to the press release.

State law allows for the sale of property in a redevelopment area at less than market value "when the development has public benefit, such as the affordable housing and public space included in the Civic Corner plans," the press release stated.