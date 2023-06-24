Former Creighton baseball player Mike Kratochvil had a homecoming of sorts Saturday night at Schwab Field.

What made it special was the fact he was flying about 240 miles per hour at the time.

Lt. Kratochvil, a U.S. Navy flight instructor, was part of a pregame flyover before the CWS final series opener between LSU and Florida. He said it was something he’d been eagerly anticipating for a long time.

“I know it’s going to be a blast,” he said before the flight. “I’ve been waiting for this for a year and a half.”

The original plan for the 2013 Creighton grad was to be part of a flyover at last year’s Series, but that fell through. Given a second opportunity this year, Kratochvil (pronounced KRAT-o-vil) jumped at the chance.

“We were unable to make it happen in 2022,” he said. “Luckily my command supported it this year and it all worked out.”

Based out of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Kratochvil originally is from California. A fourth-generation Creighton student, he was on the Bluejays’ 2012 baseball team that won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and eventually reached the regional final in Los Angeles.

Though the walk-on pitcher had some arm problems and did not appear in a game, Bluejays coach Ed Servais said he remembers Kratochvil as a hard worker.

“He was a very disciplined, structured guy,” the coach said. “He always was a good teammate and willing to learn.”

Servais added that it isn’t unusual for former players to return to Omaha for the CWS, but Kratochvil’s return is probably a first.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a pilot doing something like this,” he said. “Mike was a smart guy, and I knew that he could have done a lot of different things with his life.”

A graduate of Creighton’s business school, Kratochvil always had a desire to fly. On his player profile in the 2012 Bluejays press guide, his career ambition was listed as “Military Pilot.”

He had been involved with ROTC in college with the thought of joining the Air Force, but there was no guarantee he would be able to fly. He shifted to the U.S. Navy, completed his officer training and has fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Being part of the CWS as part of Saturday’s flyover made his return to Omaha even more special.

“I get back here pretty frequently because my wife’s mom lives in South Omaha,” he said. “I’ll enjoy seeing the stadium from my office in the sky.”

Mike’s parents who live in California and other family members are in town this weekend. His older sister Laura played catcher on the Creighton softball team and is an assistant coach for the Bluejays.

“It’s funny that the Air Force told Mike he might not fly and now he’s teaching their pilots how to do it,” Mike’s father Rick said. “I know how much he was looking forward to being part of this at the CWS.”

Servais said he also was looking forward to Saturday night’s flyover.

“It’s really neat,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a thrill for Mike and a thrill for us.”

Kratochvil and the other pilots had a practice flyover Friday night before the real thing Saturday.

“I watched my first CWS back in 2009,” he said. “I never got a chance to play in the Series, but this makes me feel like I’m a part of it.”