Former Douglas County sheriff, wife die a day apart

Richard Roth found another way to serve the Omaha community after losing his bid for a fifth term as Douglas County sheriff in 1994.

Roth and his wife, Carol, took over an apartment complex for low-income seniors, finding great satisfaction in advocating for their tenants.

"They gave a lot of assistance to the people there, doing things like Dad helping them with things like their tax returns and never charging any money," their eldest son, Dr. Robert Roth of Lincoln, said Thursday. "My parents were very hands-on, and they were on call 24 hours a day every day. A lot of people relied on them and they did a lot for (the tenants) behind the scenes."

Richard, 93, died Jan. 19 and Carol, 92, died a day later while both were in hospice care at the Gallatin, Tennessee, home of another son, Richard "Dan" Roth.

The Roths were natives of St. Louis and attended Washington University there. They married in June 1948 and raised three children.

"My parents always felt fortunate to have each other, and they took good care of each other," said daughter Peggy McCune of Omaha. "They were kind. They were generous and they were compassionate. Watching them, we learned to be a good person."