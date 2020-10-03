Former Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Saklar, 89, 'was a natural' at community policing

“When I see the community-relation stuff he was involved in, he was a natural for it,” Dunning said. “You wish you had a whole department full of him.”

Saklar retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 1991. He went on to do traffic reports for multiple local radio stations.

He and his wife, Nadine, briefly moved to Hawaii after retirement. They later returned to Omaha, where Saklar kept up with his three grandchildren, rarely missing one of their games or events, Tracey Saklar said.

Music was one of Saklar’s biggest hobbies. He performed in a number of bands over the years, including his own Greek band. In the last decade, he was a regular for karaoke nights at the VFW in Millard, Tracey Saklar said. Sinatra songs were his go-to.

His daughter said it’s an honor to see how many lives Saklar touched during his time in the community.

“He just loved people,” she said. “Even if he only met them once, he wanted to make a good impression with them. He wanted to be surrounded by people and having fun.”

Saklar’s wife died last year. In addition to Tracey Saklar, his survivors include daughter Kris Placzek and three grandchildren.