Former Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Saklar, 89, 'was a natural' at community policing

Chris Saklar always had his badge on him.
He wore it on duty as a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy.
And in retirement, he proudly stuffed his badge inside his wallet.
“It meant a lot to him. He earned that. He wanted to show people that, ‘This is who I am,’ ” said daughter Tracey Saklar.
Saklar, a longtime deputy, died Tuesday. He was 89.
Saklar was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2016. His death stemmed from complications with the illness, his daughter said.
Saklar was born and raised in Omaha. He was a graduate of South High School and went on to briefly play football at the University of Nebraska, his daughter said.
He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1952 and worked road patrol until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. Saklar went back to the Sheriff’s Office after his tour of duty.
He spent the bulk of his career working in crime prevention, said Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning.
“He was community policing before community policing was a buzzword,” Dunning said.
Saklar made community presentations, often visiting schools and talking about drug prevention or meeting with groups to give presentations about personal safety.
“When I see the community-relation stuff he was involved in, he was a natural for it,” Dunning said. “You wish you had a whole department full of him.”
Saklar retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 1991. He went on to do traffic reports for multiple local radio stations.
He and his wife, Nadine, briefly moved to Hawaii after retirement. They later returned to Omaha, where Saklar kept up with his three grandchildren, rarely missing one of their games or events, Tracey Saklar said.
Music was one of Saklar’s biggest hobbies. He performed in a number of bands over the years, including his own Greek band. In the last decade, he was a regular for karaoke nights at the VFW in Millard, Tracey Saklar said. Sinatra songs were his go-to.
His daughter said it’s an honor to see how many lives Saklar touched during his time in the community.
“He just loved people,” she said. “Even if he only met them once, he wanted to make a good impression with them. He wanted to be surrounded by people and having fun.”
Saklar’s wife died last year. In addition to Tracey Saklar, his survivors include daughter Kris Placzek and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at VFW Post 2503, near 90th Street and Military Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visitation is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F St. A private funeral will be Monday.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com
