Former funeral home in South Omaha catches fire again

Omaha firefighters are investigating an early Saturday fire at a South Omaha building that formerly housed a funeral home.

The fire was the fourth that firefighters have responded to at what used to be the Good Shepherd Funeral Home near 24th and J Streets.

Crews found smoke and flames in a storage room at the back of the building, according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department.

The blaze was under control at 7 a.m., about 20 minutes after firefighters declared a working fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department reported vandalism and a heavy squatters’ presence in the building.

The building sustained an estimated $300 in damage.

