Former funeral home in South Omaha catches fire again
Firefighters responded to another blaze at the former Good Shepherd Funeral Home in South Omaha on Saturday. This photo from shows the building after a fire in August 2020.

Omaha firefighters are investigating an early Saturday fire at a South Omaha building that formerly housed a funeral home.

The fire was the fourth that firefighters have responded to at what used to be the Good Shepherd Funeral Home near 24th and J Streets.

Crews found smoke and flames in a storage room at the back of the building, according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department.

The blaze was under control at 7 a.m., about 20 minutes after firefighters declared a working fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department reported vandalism and a heavy squatters’ presence in the building.

The building sustained an estimated $300 in damage.

