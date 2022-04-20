Former Holy Name Housing director's legacy lives on in Omaha homes she built

As the longest-serving chief executive of the Holy Name Housing Corp., Sister Marilyn Ross sought to build a community feeling among low-income residents.

During her 32 years with the nonprofit organization, including 27 as chief executive, Ross oversaw an investment of about $65 million into housing — mostly in North Omaha. She retired in 2015, having helped create more than 700 low-income homes.

"She was just a great lady and managed Holy Name Housing into an even greater success than it had been," said Tom LaHood, a former Holy Name Housing board member. "She really took things another step forward with her emphasis on building low-income housing. Sister Marilyn also had a good sense of humor and dealt with people in a very kind and charitable way."

Ross, 83, died April 14 at the Sisters of Mercy Villa after a long illness. A Mass of Christian Burial was said Tuesday at the Mercy Villa near 72nd Street and Pine Streets.

"Sister Marilyn Ross was a leader and inspiration to those working to develop affordable homes. I am grateful to all that she taught me personally," said Amanda Brewer, chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Omaha. "Her legacy lives on in the homes she built and the education she provided. She was a mentor and friend to so many."

Growing up, Ross was the eldest of 11 children of John and Dorothy Ross. She graduated in 1957 from a high school in Kansas City, Missouri, that was run by the Sisters of Mercy. She grew to love their order, said her sister, Teresa Heminger of Littleton, Colorado.

"She always wanted to help people, and I think it started with our brother, Tommy, who had Down syndrome," Heminger said. "Marilyn learned a lot about helping people from our mother. Helping Tommy was a real important part of Marilyn's life."

Ross came to Omaha after a year of college and entered the Sisters of Mercy community in 1958, professing her final vows in 1966. She wanted to become a teaching nun and received a bachelor's degree in English from the College of St. Mary. She later earned a master's in English from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Ross taught high school English in Missouri and California for 20 years before coming back to Omaha to serve as recruiting director for the Sisters of Mercy. Five years later, Ross was looking for a new challenge when she spied a bumper sticker that said: "Holy Name neighborhood, a good place to live."

Holy Name Housing Corp., founded in 1982 by Holy Name parish priests the Revs. Don Neureuther and Jerry Mullen and parishioner Ed Vaughan, seemed a good place to investigate. She accepted a job there as development director in 1983.

When Ross came to Holy Name Housing, the organization's mission was to rehabilitate older homes. When lead-based paint removal made renovating older homes too expensive, Holy Name bowed out and left major rehabilitation jobs to other experts. "We just couldn't afford to do it," Ross told a World-Herald reporter in 2015.

When interest rates soared into double digits in the mid-1980s, Holy Name Housing secured $500,000 from the Peter Kiewit Foundation that was matched by nine Omaha insurance companies to form a million-dollar loan pool that helped low- to moderate-income families buy homes.

Another change occurred when Holy Name Housing took over construction of the Monmouth Park housing development in 1994 after the general contractor — hired by Holy Name to build 40 single-family houses — abandoned the project north of 35th Street and Ames Avenue.

Up until then, Holy Name had focused on renovation. But Ross tapped one of her staff to become construction manager, and the team saved the project. That started a new era as the nonprofit decided to become its own general contractor.

As funding including donations from religious orders couldn’t keep up with the need for affordable housing, Holy Name turned more to the federal low-income housing tax-credit program to keep rents affordable. Private foundations helped with operational expenses.

In 2009, Holy Name became part of an alliance that today works with the Empowerment Network to improve North Omaha. That group’s decision to focus on the Prospect Hill and Highlander neighborhoods, for example, led to Holy Name’s construction of 17 more rent-to-own homes.

Lisa Burks, an accountant at Holy Name Housing for 30 years, said Ross had a passion for helping people. Ross' love of people inspired the housing staff every day, Burks said.

"She believed deeply that every person had the right to decent and affordable housing in strong healthy communities," Burks said.

Under Ross's leadership, Holy Name built more than 500 single-family houses and provided services to make sure that the families could sustain their homes. When she retired, 450 houses had been built or renovated, then sold; another 150 houses had been constructed for a rent-to-own program; and nearly 100 more homes were built for seniors.

"She would say that her goal was not just to build housing but to develop first-time homeowners," Heminger said. "It was about building a community."

In addition to her sister Teresa, Ross is survived by sisters Rita Ross of Shawnee, Kansas, and Kathleen Ross of Blue Springs, Missouri; and brothers Tim Ross of Norfolk, Virginia, Terry Ross of Kansas City, Kansas, and David Ross of Blue Springs.

