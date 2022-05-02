 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Husker running back Tim Wurth dies at 64

​​Former Husker running back and 1976 World-Herald boys athlete of the year Tim Wurth has died, his family said Monday in a Facebook post.

Wurth, 64, was a football and baseball standout at Omaha Burke. He is in the Omaha Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame.

Wurth lettered at NU in 1977 to 1979. He has been in private business in Omaha.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 119th and Pacific Streets.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

