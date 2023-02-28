Kim Daniels can’t think of a better way to celebrate her birthday Wednesday.

The Omaha woman is marking the milestone by retiring after 41 years at Scoular, a world-wide, privately-owned agricultural trading company.

“What a great gift,” she said.

As she’s seen many others do, Daniels plans to continue working. She’s staying on to do some community engagement work for Scoular and to train her replacement.

She calls it "stepping back" and not "severing ties" with the company she has worked for since 1981.

When she started, the corporation was known as Scoular Grain Company and had just 200 employees. Now, there’s more than 1,400 in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia. The company buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients. It ranks 48th on the Forbes list of America’s largest private companies.

“I knew nothing about Scoular when I applied for the job, hungry for a paycheck as a young post-college girl,” Daniels said. “I was hired the same day I interviewed.”

Daniels worked directly for one of her mentors, Marshall Faith, the then-president and CEO. Her official title has been enterprise services and community relations manager. She’s also on the Scoular Foundation trustee board.

One of her biggest projects recently was working as a project lead with Scoular's Scott Schneider on the company's new headquarters near 137th and West Dodge Road.

She’s tried to embrace and learn from every opportunity given to her by Scoular. Along the way, she’s gained a reputation as one of the nicest people in the company. That’s always been a priority.

"Kim’s unwavering commitment to Scoular has been an inspiration to us all. In each of her 41 years of service, she has demonstrated exceptional poise, wit and grace but also a remarkable warmth and kindness that have touched the lives of all those around her,” said David Faith, chairman of the board of directors for Scoular. “While her smile and laughter will be deeply missed, we wish her all the best in retirement and hope that it brings her joy, happiness and new adventures."

Her position on the board also led to her work with several local charitable organizations. She had already made connections with many of them with her first job after college at United Way of the Midlands of Lincoln and Lancaster County, and when she won the Mrs. Nebraska/America Pageant in 2011. She was 54 at the time, the oldest contestant.

“I went on to compete at the national level. I didn’t place or win, but I won in terms of self-growth, proving I could learn dance routines and made 50 new friends," she said. "During my year, I participated in just under 100 events.”

Daniels said working with abused and neglected children, as well as with seniors, are two causes closest to her heart. She and her sister oversaw the care of both of her parents. Her mom died in 2015, and her father in 2020. Her husband, Bob, died in 2019.

“It was a lot of loss,” she said.

In addition to volunteering, she’s also been a part of several organizations, including Executive Women International for more than 25 years. She served on its board, as well as a chapter president.

A planner, with the arrival of retirement her dream is to just let things happen with more spontaneity over the next few years. Her 20-pound cat, Buddy, will keep her company.

She does have one project lined up — learning to play the piano again. When she decided to retire, she bought a baby grand from one of the sales at University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“I had driven by a million times. 'I’m going to go in,’” she told herself. “For me, it’s a piece of art as much as it is an instrument for music. It makes my heart happy when I walk into my living room and see it.”

