Former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison to deliver keynote at Lunch for the Girls

Former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison will speak about her diverse background in engineering, medicine, education and entrepreneurship at Thursday's 21st annual Lunch for the Girls.

Thursday's event is hosted by Girls Inc. and will take place at the CHI Health Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sold out.

Jemison began her career in medicine, graduating from Cornell University Medical College in 1981, according to a press release. She worked as a general practitioner in Los Angeles before becoming a Peace Corps medical officer for Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Jemison switched career paths when she became the first African American woman to be admitted into the NASA astronaut training program in 1987. She traveled to space aboard the Endeavour in 1992, becoming the world's first woman of color to travel to space.

After leaving NASA, Jemison started a technology consulting firm that incorporates sociocultural considerations into technical and engineering design, the press release said. Jemison leads the 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit initiative focused on establishing the capabilities for human travel beyond our solar system within the next 100 years.