Former Offutt airman sentenced to prison for traveling to engage in sex with minor

A former Offutt Air Force Base airman was sentenced to three years in federal prison after being found guilty of interstate travel to engage in sex with a minor.

Brendan J. Joray, 24, of Bellevue, was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska. He also agreed to separation from the Air Force and will be under supervision for five years following his release from prison.

The U.S. attorney for Nebraska said that in November 2020, Joray met a minor online. The pair had regular video or audio sex calls, during which each engaged in sexual conduct.

In February 2021, Joray agreed to transport the minor, who lived in New York, to Nebraska, where he and the minor would share a bedroom. On Feb. 16, 2021, Joray picked up the girl outside her home about 1 a.m. and drove toward Nebraska.

Law enforcement officers spoke with Joray’s roommate in Bellevue. The roommate texted Joray, who then called police in Illinois and waited for officers to arrive.

The girl told police she was 16 years old, but she was in fact 15. Joray was 23 at the time of his arrest.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Papillion Police Department.