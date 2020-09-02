Former Omaha personnel director remembered as tireless worker

Ola M. Anderson devoted her life to helping others, whether she was working for the City of Omaha or in the private sector.
"She was absolutely amazing," said former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle, who made Anderson his personnel director. "I relied on her for a lot of things because she had the ability to speak truth to power. She always seemed to have a terrific understanding of the problems, and she was able to steer people to solutions to solve them."
Former Omaha Mayor P.J. Morgan echoed Boyle's comments. He said Anderson "was an excellent resource" who was invaluable to him while he was in office.
"Without question, she was just a special civic leader," Morgan said. "She was a tireless worker for our community, and that was for all of our community, not just part of it."
Anderson, 74, died Aug. 25 from pancreatic cancer. A private family service will be held Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.
Ola Mae Manning was born on July 29, 1946, in Pineville, Louisiana. She received a bachelor's of science degree in business administration from Southern University in 1966.
Following her college graduation, she accepted a job as business education instructor at Springhill High School in Cloutierville, Louisiana. That same year, she married her college sweetheart, George V. "Log" Anderson Jr., an internationally known sprinter who won the 100-yard dash at the 1965 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The couple moved to Omaha in 1967. Ola began working as an account clerk for the city in 1969. For the next 25 years, she climbed the ranks of city government, working as an accountant, administrative services supervisor, special projects manager, the director of the Comprehensive Employment and Training Agency and director of Job Training for Greater Omaha.
Boyle appointed Anderson to the position of city personnel director. Her tenure included the decision to fire Robert Wadman, the city's police chief, after he became embroiled in a series of disputes with the mayor.
In 1995, Anderson left city government to accept an executive position at Metropolitan Community College. Six years later, she returned to city government as acting director of Greater Omaha Workforce Development.
In 2008, Anderson left city government for good to work for the Urban League of Nebraska as director of its Work Experience Program, a position she held until retiring in 2010.
Throughout her life, Anderson embraced community activism, said her son, Eric Anderson of Wichita, Kansas.
"For her and my dad, it was all about giving back to the community," he said. "They'd do things like leaving early in the morning to pick kids up and make sure they got to school. There were so many lives she touched, and I've been hearing from so many people telling me about things I didn't even know she did."
The list of the local boards, committees and councils on which Anderson served is extensive.
A big sports fan, Anderson volunteered every summer with youth track and field programs, a commitment she continued into this year.
"The big thing that my mom wanted to make sure we understood as kids was to treat everyone the way we wanted to be treated," her son said. "For her, it was all about giving back to the community."
Other survivors include sons George V. Anderson III and Marcus D. Anderson, both of Omaha; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
