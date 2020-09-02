Former Omaha personnel director remembered as tireless worker

Ola M. Anderson devoted her life to helping others, whether she was working for the City of Omaha or in the private sector.

"She was absolutely amazing," said former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle, who made Anderson his personnel director. "I relied on her for a lot of things because she had the ability to speak truth to power. She always seemed to have a terrific understanding of the problems, and she was able to steer people to solutions to solve them."

Former Omaha Mayor P.J. Morgan echoed Boyle's comments. He said Anderson "was an excellent resource" who was invaluable to him while he was in office.

"Without question, she was just a special civic leader," Morgan said. "She was a tireless worker for our community, and that was for all of our community, not just part of it."

Anderson, 74, died Aug. 25 from pancreatic cancer. A private family service will be held Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.

Ola Mae Manning was born on July 29, 1946, in Pineville, Louisiana. She received a bachelor's of science degree in business administration from Southern University in 1966.