Former Omaha police captain testifies in discrimination case

Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated.

Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to send a letter to Mayor Jean Stothert. Stothert had announced she was committed to rooting out discrimination. But Belcastro-Gonzalez knew that sending the letter would hurt her career ambitions.

“I was devastated. I went to internal affairs, hoping and believing in the system. And ultimately in 2017, I learned that the system was broken and it had failed,” she testified Thursday in her federal civil lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the City of Omaha. “For the city, it was an integrity issue. We have an obligation to protect people.”

In about four hours of testimony, Belcastro-Gonzalez outlined why she believes Schmaderer retaliated against her for contacting the mayor. She also argued against the reasons he gave for not promoting her to deputy chief in 2018, even though she had been ranked No. 1 on the applicant list.

“It ended my career,” she said of her decision to take the issue outside of her chain of command in the Omaha Police Department.

Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters argued that Belcastro-Gonzalez just wanted to “dig up 7-year-old dirt” by complaining to the mayor. Peters said Belcastro-Gonzalez also had taken several concerning actions in the months leading up to Schmaderer’s decision to pick two new deputy chiefs.

Schmaderer is scheduled to testify Friday morning. After that, an eight-person jury — five women and three men — will decide whether Belcastro-Gonzalez’s claims of retaliation ring true and if so, assign damages to be paid by the city. A certified public accountant estimated that Belcastro-Gonzalez lost an opportunity to earn nearly $2 million because she wasn’t picked to be a deputy chief, based on compensation, pension and retirement benefit differences and adjusted for inflation.

Belcastro-Gonzalez, who headed the southeast precinct for about 12 years until she was recommended for firing in May, now works at Creighton University as the associate director for security.

Belcastro-Gonzalez and former Lt. Staci Witkowski filed separate complaints against then-Capt. Kerry Neumann in 2010.

Witkowski testified that she had made a plea to Schmaderer, then a deputy chief who oversaw the uniform patrol bureau.

She wanted to be transferred out of the northeast precinct, where she worked under Neumann. Witkowski said he created a hostile work environment for her because she was a woman.

But she didn’t reveal her reasoning at first. Why?

“Because I knew if I complained on a command officer it’d be career suicide,” she testified Wednesday.

Ultimately she did reveal the issue, and gave Schmaderer a packet of information and emails she had compiled detailing interactions with Neumann when he would yell and berate her in front of others, she testified.

Schmaderer told Witkowski he would file her complaint with internal affairs, she said. She said she never heard the results of her complaint, yet watched as Neumann was promoted — by Schmaderer after he became chief — to deputy chief in 2017.

Witkowski was eventually transferred out of the precinct Neumann had commanded, but said her career “went nowhere” and she wasn’t given opportunities to lead specialty units or attend training, plus was stuck on evening shifts for a while.

Peters pointed out that Schmaderer had indeed forwarded the complaint to internal affairs; then-Chief Alex Hayes had the ultimate decision about the investigation and whether discipline was warranted. And, Peters said, Schmaderer later offered her a position during the daytime shift, which Witkowski preferred.

But Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer, who was in charge of internal affairs, testified Tuesday that Schmaderer attached a Post-it note to Witkowski’s complaint saying it was “dismissed without pred (prejudice)” and ordered “all other notations of findings” taken out — an atypical move.

In 2017, Belcastro-Gonzalez applied for two open deputy chief positions. She scored fifth, while Neumann scored first and Scott Gray scored second. Neumann and Gray were chosen.

Belcastro-Gonzalez testified that she didn’t feel she was treated unfairly because, historically, the top applicants were picked for the job.

In 2018, she applied again and scored first on the list of eight for another two open deputy chief positions. Schmaderer chose Ken Kanger and Michele Bang, Nos. 2 and 5 on the list, respectively.

Tim Young, former director of human relations for the City of Omaha, oversaw the testing process. He testified on Wednesday that he asked the third-party testing vendor to re-score the deputy chief applicant list based on other metrics.

“I did that because I did anticipate some questions regarding the process,” Young testified.

Belcastro-Gonzalez still topped the list.

During the application period, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s overtime records for 2017 and part of 2018 were pulled, on orders from Schmaderer. She claims she was unfairly targeted, but Peters said the city finance department told Schmaderer in early 2018 to curb overtime in an effort to save money.

Belcastro-Gonzalez was the top overtime earner among captains in 2017, testified Deputy Chief Scott Gray, who oversaw the overtime internal affairs investigation authorized by Schmaderer.

Gray said they found minor violations like missing or unsigned paperwork, but the incidents were more than 100 days old and, under the police union contract, Belcastro-Gonzalez was not subject to discipline. Thus Gray recommended to Schmaderer to not sustain the five allegations, and the chief agreed.

Tom White, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney, said she oversaw a precinct that held the majority of major city events, such as the College World Series, Taste of Omaha and Cinco de Mayo festival. In addition to earning overtime at those events, Belcastro-Gonzalez said she was authorized to work overtime to attend board meetings for the Police Athletics for Community Engagement group and neighborhood meetings, as well as emergency situations.

The city also contends that in the spring of 2018, Schmaderer was unhappy with Belcastro-Gonzalez’s professional conduct and lack of leadership during two officer-involved shootings.

Belcastro-Gonzalez said she happened to be ill during the first incident, in March 2018, and she left the scene to go to a nearby gas station to vomit. But she said she still briefed the media and secured the scene.

In the second shooting incident, in May 2018, she sent a lieutenant to the scene in her place while she was at her daughter’s graduation Mass ceremony. Later, she recorded overtime hours to visit the officers who were involved. She said that it was important to check on her officers and that the overtime was approved.

Among other concerns that Schmaderer raised about Belcastro-Gonzalez were her allegedly aggressive and combative demeanor in various professional interactions and a lack of qualifications — that she didn’t have a master’s degree nor had she attended the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Belcastro-Gonzalez said Kanger, who was picked to be deputy chief, didn’t have a master’s degree then, either. And Schmaderer, she testified, hasn’t completed FBI training.

As for criticism that she at times acted angry, upset and was difficult to work with, Belcastro-Gonzalez compared her treatment with Neumann’s.

After Belcastro-Gonzalez’s letter to the mayor in 2017, city HR director Young had conducted an investigation into the gender harassment and discrimination claims but was unable to prove or disprove the allegations. While a majority of witnesses said positive things about Neumann, Young said, others had said Neumann was abusive and difficult to work with — but overall, not just against women.

Belcastro-Gonzalez contends that Young didn’t interview people she provided who also had issues with Neumann.

Belcastro-Gonzalez said Schmaderer’s decision to promote Neumann to deputy chief, despite the negative stories about him, reflects the stereotypical perceptions of men and women in leadership.

“There’s a difference between if a female goes forth and is vocal and ... a man,” she testified, referring to one specific instance but saying there had been many such situations in her policing career. “Because I had stood up for what was right, I was ‘difficult to work with.’ “