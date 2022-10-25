Former Omaha Police Department deputy chief dies while scuba diving in Hawaii

A former Omaha Police Department deputy chief has died while scuba diving in Hawaii.

Mark Sundermeier's death, which occurred Saturday, was reported Monday by the Bennington Police Department. He had worked as a part-time officer in Bennington since 2009.

Sundermeier, 62, retired as a deputy police chief in February 2009 after 25 years with OPD.

Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher said in a Facebook post that Sundermeier was one of the “kindest, caring and intelligent officers and person that I have ever had the privilege of working with and knowing. His passing is truly heartbreaking.”

Sundermeier, who lived in Blair, began his law enforcement career as an Omaha police officer in 1983, rising through the ranks until becoming deputy chief in January of 2006. He also worked for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy from 1998 to 2004.

"Retired Deputy Chief Mark Sundermeier left a good legacy for himself at the Omaha Police Department and we are saddened by his sudden passing," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement. "His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Sundermeier also served with the public safety department at Metro Community College from 2009 to 2011. He was co-owner of the Omaha Wood Company, which salvages hardwoods in the metro area.