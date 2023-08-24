In the wake of his 2020 election loss, President Donald Trump and his allies whipped up false claims that volunteer poll worker Ruby Freeman was stuffing the ballot box in Georgia.

As Trump clung to the debunked charge during his waning days in office, Omaha native and Trump supporter Trevian Kutti showed up at Freeman’s front door.

In a conversation seemingly pulled from a spy novel, Kutti ominously told Freeman she had just 48 hours before some unspecified threatening event would “disrupt your freedom.”

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti cryptically told Freeman in a conversation captured by a police officer’s body camera.

What transpired in Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021 has now left Kutti charged along with Trump and 17 others as part of an alleged conspiracy to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The prosecutor and grand jury in Georgia’s Fulton County allege that Kutti and others attempted to pressure and compel Freeman into a false confession of committing voter fraud. The grand jury charged Kutti with solicitation of false statements and influencing a witness, as well as racketeering as part of a broader “criminal enterprise.”

Kutti, who before last week was best known as a publicist for rap star Kanye West, in texts and emails to The World-Herald denied the charges against her, calling them “egregious and false.”

In her most extensive public statements since the indictment, the Chicago resident said what happened when she met with Freeman “is a different thing than what they allege.”

Kutti insists that in her dealings with Freeman, she was only acting in her professional role as a crisis manager. She says the fact she ultimately sat down with Freeman in front of a police officer stands as proof she had no intent to commit a crime.

Anyone who looks at Kutti’s social media posts in recent years can see she is not one to shy away from controversy, political and otherwise. And despite her legal jeopardy, she continues to be an outspoken supporter of Trump.

True to her past work with West, Kutti sprinkled her answers to The World-Herald’s questions with references to rap and rap lyrics.

“I think all of my ‘haters’ are trying to make me involved in politics to give people another reason to hate,” she said in a text. “I am no politician and never claim to be. As the rapper Young Nudy said, ‘They tryna f—- up my plays and shit.’ I think that perfectly shows how my enemies are trying to ruin my career.”

***

Trevian C. (Franklin) Kutti grew up in a large North Omaha family and attended Central High School in the late 1980s. She played basketball, sang in the choir and served as a student government representative.

The talented teen also won an oratory contest sponsored by the Omaha branch of the NAACP, earning an expense-paid trip to a national competition in New York.

She says she then went on to the University of Illinois, where she earned a degree in communications. She ultimately landed in Chicago.

In the Windy City, Kutti and her husband opened up a high-end boutique known for $1,000 shoes and controversial window displays.

A 2004 display protesting the Iraq War featured dismembered mannequins splashed with fake blood and a sign that said “Vote World Peace.” Another display featured simulated piles of cocaine and razor blades, which she defended as speaking to the store’s addictive merchandise.

Kutti also served as a stylist, and her clients are said to include Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

By 2017, she was doing publicity and public relations work for some high-profile clients, including controversial R&B star R. Kelly and West (who now goes by the name Ye).

According to a 2020 profile of Kutti in the Chicago Sun-Times, Kutti became part of Ye’s inner circle. Her social media posts frequently showed her hobnobbing around the world with other A-List celebrities like Spike Lee, Julia Roberts and Cher.

Her LinkedIn page, in which she labels herself a “media manipulator,” also suggests she has done work for Omaha world champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford. A spokesman for Crawford this week said the boxer does not know Kutti and has never worked with her.

In 2020, Kutti also served as a lobbyist for the cannabis industry in Illinois, described by one industry official as “a f—-ing pit bull.” In the statehouse, she also ruffled feathers with her incendiary political style.

When she felt the Governor’s Office was moving too slowly, she referred to the governor’s top adviser on cannabis issues — who like Kutti is Black — as a “slave.” She also said she would keep her knee on the neck of the aide — this just weeks after Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd in similar fashion.

“I’m sure that like most lobbyists, I have my share of allies and my share of disparagers,” she told the Sun-Times then. “Those who fall in the latter camp quiver hearing my unapologetic truths.”

Kutti acknowledged to The World-Herald that she can be controversial in her public statements, saying she tends to “choose quotes that truly reflect my feelings.”

Kutti once donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. And while her social media accounts today are filled with Trump and MAGA Republican ideology, her posts until the middle of 2020 were largely apolitical, often featuring Ye and fashion.

But through her association with Ye, she in recent years became a big fan of Trump, with whom she certainly seems to share a bomb-throwing political style. Kutti told The World-Herald she is not a Republican but identifies as one because of Trump.

“I truly got to see how great he was when I was working for Ye,” she said. “I noticed how original he was with his views.”

Ye and Trump have a friendship that predates Trump’s 2016 election as president. Ye in early 2020 flirted with a third-party run for president, which Democrats saw as a coordinated effort to pull Black votes away from Joe Biden.

Kutti’s social media posts in 2020 showed her attending a Trump rally holding a Black Voters for Trump sign, posing with wealthy Trump supporter (and election denier) Mike Lindell, and taking a picture with Herman Cain, the former Omahan and Godfather’s Pizza executive who co-chaired Black Voters for Trump before his death from COVID-19.

And when Trump lost the election in November 2020, Kutti shared his false belief that he had won, and then publicly backed his efforts to stay in power.

“Donald Trump won this election hours ago,” she posted the day after the election. “Fair and square. Keep the lawyers close @realdonaldtrump.”

In a late December Instagram post, she wrote, “We riding. January 6, 2020.” In another days later, she urged Trump to “unleash every military and Executive power you have to save our Republic.”

According to the grand jury in Atlanta, Kutti would soon become a direct participant in Trump’s desperate drive to remain president.

***

A month after the election, the Trump campaign released a video showing Atlanta-area retiree Ruby Freeman working as a volunteer with her daughter counting votes on election night.

Trump and his allies claimed the video showed the 62-year-old Freeman scanning phony mail-in ballots after pulling them from “suitcases.” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called the video a “powerful smoking gun” of Georgia’s voting fraud.

It was typical of many of the unsubstantiated claims of election fraud Republicans made in the states Trump had narrowly lost, focused on counties with high Black voter turnout where Joe Biden won by substantial margins. Some 90% of Black voters nationally backed Biden.

And like most such unsubstantiated claims, election officials in Georgia quickly debunked this one. The mysterious “suitcases” were in fact the standard cases in which legally cast ballots were kept until they were counted.

“These are just typical everyday election workers who are just doing their jobs,” an election official told an Atlanta TV station after examining the video frame by frame.

Trump’s own Department of Justice also looked into the vote scam claim, finding it false.

But Trump and his allies did not let up. Giuliani even added to the video’s mythology, later claiming it showed Freeman and her daughter “quite obviously surreptitiously passing around (flash drives) as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine.”

Then on Jan. 2, Trump mentioned Ruby Freeman’s name 18 times and called her a “professional vote-scammer” in his infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican. Seemingly pulling a number out of thin air, Trump told the election official that at a “minimum it was 18,000 ballots, all for Biden.”

That recorded call — in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find the votes Trump needed to prevail in Georgia — is now a centerpiece of the Georgia conspiracy indictment against him and 18 others.

The narrative of Kutti’s subsequent involvement in the alleged conspiracy is drawn from the Georgia indictment and reports from Reuters that included Freeman’s firsthand account of what transpired.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Freeman was startled by a man in a red car knocking on her front door.

She called 911, and for good reason. Freeman’s daughter would later testify to Congress about the death threats, racial slurs and harassment she and her mother had faced in the weeks since Trump’s false claims about them.

The man identified himself to the responding police officer as Steve Lee, a former police chaplain from suburban Chicago.

“I’m a pastor,” Lee told the officer in a bodycam video obtained by Reuters, “and I’m working with some folks who are trying to help Ruby out, and also get to some truth of what’s going on.”

Rebuffed by Freeman, Lee then contacted Harrison Floyd, who had run outreach to Black voters for Trump’s campaign. Lee told Floyd that Freeman was afraid to talk to him because he was White.

According to the indictment, Floyd on the night of Jan. 3, 2021, twice attempted to phone Freeman but was unsuccessful.

Seconds after the second failed call, Floyd phoned Kutti. Records in the indictment show Kutti, Floyd and Lee would share numerous conversations over the next several hours, and Kutti was recruited for a task.

The next day, Kutti flew from Chicago to Atlanta. It was now Jan. 4, just two days before Congress was to meet to certify the election results, officially declare Biden the next president and end Trump’s presidency.

When Kutti showed up on Freeman’s door that evening, Freeman did not immediately speak with her. Instead, the election worker asked a neighbor to come talk to Kutti first.

Kutti told the neighbor Freeman was in danger, and said she was a crisis manager who had been sent to help. Kutti then reached Freeman by phone, again stating she was there to help Freeman.

Freeman agreed to meet with Kutti, but only in the presence of a police officer. According to the responding officer’s report, Kutti described herself as a crisis manager “sent from a high-profile individual.” Kutti repeated that Freeman “was in danger,” and had “48 hours” before subjects Kutti did not identify would turn up at Freeman’s home.

At the officer’s suggestion, the women agreed to meet at a local police station. The first minutes of the hourlong meeting were captured by a police body camera, with the video later obtained and posted online by Reuters.

While Kutti’s tone of voice was one of someone there to help, her message was both obscure and ominous.

“We would like to let you know first and foremost we have put in placement a way to move you, to secure you, from what may be authorized over the next 48 hours,” she said. “We probably have 48 hours in which to move you. ...

“I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom (inaudible) and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

Kutti also at one point told Freeman “federal people” were involved but offered no specifics.

“I am not your enemy,” Kutti told Freeman.

Kutti then said she wanted to connect Freeman by phone with Floyd, whom she described as “a Black progressive crisis manager, very high level, with authoritative powers to get you protection that you need.” Kutti said Floyd would give Freeman the details of “what exactly is at stake, what choices you have.”

Kutti then verbally engaged the police officer sitting nearby, saying she considered her talk with Freeman “a conversation between private citizens” and expressing the hope “that this information doesn’t go any further.”

The officer apparently backed away to give the women privacy. Kutti then got Floyd on a speakerphone with Freeman, a conversation that is not audible on the bodycam.

According to Reuters, Freeman said Kutti and the man on the phone tried to get her to implicate herself in committing voter fraud on election night.

“If you don’t tell everything, you’re going to jail,” Freeman recalled Kutti saying, according to Reuters.

At some point, Freeman grew suspicious. She said she jumped out of the chair, told Kutti that “The devil is a liar,” and called for the officer.

Freeman left the station. At home, she googled Kutti’s name and saw that she was a Trump supporter.

The next day on Jan. 5, Kutti had additional phone calls with Lee and Floyd.

The indictment says she also engaged that day in a series of calls with Robert Cheeley, a Georgia attorney who had helped promote the election night video of Freeman. Cheeley was also ultimately charged with working with Trump attorney John Eastman to create a false slate of Trump electors to cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Trump.

The last of the calls between Kutti and Cheeley came just after midnight on Jan. 6.

Later that day, a mob in Washington, D.C., left a speech by Trump and stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the counting of the electoral votes.

In the indictment handed down in Atlanta on Aug. 14, prosecutors say the actions of Kutti, Floyd and Lee constituted an effort to mislead Freeman into believing she needed protection and to intimidate her into giving false testimony of illegal activity during the election-night counting.

“In furtherance of this scheme, members of the enterprise traveled from out of state to harass Freeman, intimidate her, and solicit her to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit,” the indictment states.

In her messages to The World-Herald, Kutti denied she engaged in any wrongdoing in her interactions with Freeman.

“I have said it before and will probably have to say it again, I was simply a crisis manager,” she said.

Kutti did not respond to a series of specific questions about the purpose of her trip, who had sent her and why, and the specifics of the unspecified threat she warned Freeman was facing.

She said the fact she met with Freeman in a police station “is evidence enough that I didn’t have any intent to commit a crime and never did.”

She would not say when she planned to make her initial court appearance in Atlanta. She faces a noon Friday deadline to turn herself in.

Both before and after the indictment, Kutti has continued to post on social media in support of Trump.

“Trump has four indictments in four different jurisdictions,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “Yet 90 million Americans will vote for him in 2024. What does that say about Democrats, Republicans or our justice system in this country?”

Three weeks ago, she posted that she was looking forward to “becoming Press Secretary to the 47th President of the United States @realDonaldTrump.”

