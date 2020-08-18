Former Omahan starts Facebook group to support, highlight locally owned businesses

A former Omahan is working to shine a spotlight on local businesses.
The effort, which was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, has gained a steady following on social media.
Bobby Johnson, who now lives in the Chicago suburbs, teamed up with his business partner, Dave Loveland, to start the Facebook group “Omaha — Keep Local Alive.”
“It’s been great,” Johnson said. “It’s really a testament to how consumers want to get involved. They want to help these locally owned businesses.”
In addition to sharing information about local businesses, Johnson also has used the group to promote what he’s calling a “Move 20, Save Local” effort.
It encourages locals to take the $20 they might spend at a big-box store or chain restaurant and instead spend it at a mom and pop business. Doing that once a month, he said, can help keep more money in the local economy.
“We’ve already lost locally owned businesses, and we’re going to continue to lose them,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty scary what’s going on. We’re trying to figure out a way to get everyone’s attention.”
Omaha recently has had several local businesses close, including the Flatiron Cafe, 11-Worth Cafe and Dundee Dell.
Losing small businesses takes away some of a city’s charm and character, Johnson said.
For those who can’t shift $20 a month to a local business, reviews and recommendations help, too.
“This group is very sensitive to making sure businesses not only survive but thrive,” Johnson said.
One of the group’s main rules is to steer clear of any divisive or political topics. So far, Johnson said, members have been good at avoiding negativity.
“We want to keep that noise out and focus on a platform for locally owned businesses to spotlight and help each other,” he said.
Johnson said he and his business partner hope to create similar social media groups for other cities. In the meantime, they’re working on compiling a directory of locally owned Omaha businesses.
“I have so much passion and energy for that community,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen it grow. I love the energy and I brag about it. For me, this is my way of giving back.”
