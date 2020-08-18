Former Omahan starts Facebook group to support, highlight locally owned businesses

A former Omahan is working to shine a spotlight on local businesses.

The effort, which was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, has gained a steady following on social media.

Bobby Johnson, who now lives in the Chicago suburbs, teamed up with his business partner, Dave Loveland, to start the Facebook group “Omaha — Keep Local Alive.”

“It’s been great,” Johnson said. “It’s really a testament to how consumers want to get involved. They want to help these locally owned businesses.”

In addition to sharing information about local businesses, Johnson also has used the group to promote what he’s calling a “Move 20, Save Local” effort.

It encourages locals to take the $20 they might spend at a big-box store or chain restaurant and instead spend it at a mom and pop business. Doing that once a month, he said, can help keep more money in the local economy.

“We’ve already lost locally owned businesses, and we’re going to continue to lose them,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty scary what’s going on. We’re trying to figure out a way to get everyone’s attention.”