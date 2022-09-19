Former OPS employee pleads guilty to possession, distribution of child porn

A former staff member of an Omaha middle school has entered a guilty plea in federal court to possession and distribution of child pornography.

Brandon Lanza, 40, who entered his plea on Friday in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska, is a former IT specialist at Davis Middle School. When he is sentenced in December, he faces up 20 years in prison for each charge, with a minimum of five years for distribution of child pornography.

According to a federal indictment, between about July 8 and July 28, 2019, Lanza received and distributed "visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct." According to court documents, he shared the images of a minor under the age of 12 on two social media accounts.

A judge ordered Lanza to be held without bail to ensure his appearance at trial, which was to begin Monday. The decision to keep Lanza in custody, according to court documents, took into account the lengthy sentence he faces, a history of alcohol and substance abuse, lack of stable employment and the seriousness of the danger posed by his release.

In an August 2021 email to Davis Middle School staff and families after Lanza's arrest, the school announced the administration's recommendation that the school board terminate his employment.

"It is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member's employment with the district," the email said.