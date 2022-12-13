Former OPS staffer sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on child porn charges

A former Omaha Public Schools staff member who pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Brandon Lanza, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska to 11 years on each charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time. He is a former IT specialist at Davis Middle School.

According to a federal indictment, between about July 8 and July 28, 2019, Lanza received and distributed "visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct." According to court documents, he shared the images of a person under age 12 on two social media accounts.

A judge had ordered Lanza to be held without bail while awaiting trial. The decision to keep Lanza in custody, according to court documents, took into account the lengthy sentence he faced, a history of alcohol and substance abuse, lack of stable employment and the seriousness of the danger posed by his release.

In an August 2021 email to Davis Middle School staff and families after Lanza's arrest, the school announced the administration's recommendation that the school board terminate his employment.

"It is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member's employment with the district," the email said.

Lanza will get credit for time he already has served.