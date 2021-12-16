Former owner of Wolf Brothers found success treating others as he would like to be treated

Former Wolf Brothers Western Store owner Joe Kirshenbaum succeeded in business by following the golden rule of treating customers as he would like to be treated.
“Customer service was No. 1 with my dad,” said eldest son Tom Kirshenbaum. “The customers were always right, and he treated them the way that he wanted to be treated.”
Kirshenbaum, 101, died Saturday at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. Funeral services will be at noon Sunday at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive.
The Omaha native grew up near 22nd and Seward Streets and graduated from Central High, where he served as sports editor for the school newspaper and yearbook. His studies at the University of Nebraska were interrupted by World War II.
He joined the Army in 1942 as a private, but an officer noticed that he had nearly completed his college degree. Kirshenbaum went through officer candidate school and he served as a captain with the 82nd Ordnance Group in Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army.
For his service in France, Kirshenbaum received the French Legion of Honor in 2019.
“(Patton) was the biggest SOB there was, but we respected him,” Kirshenbaum said in interview after receiving the award. “He would give an order and we had to move, right now.”
After the war, Kirshenbaum completed his degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska and began working at an Omaha clothing store. He met and married Audrey Wolf, and purchased Wolf Brothers Clothing Store from her father in 1949.
“When Dad bought Wolf Brothers, it was small shop downtown,” his son said. “He turned that into four very good stores by opening Wolf Brothers Ladies Fashion Bazaar, Joey’s Girls and Boots for Less.”
In July, Wolf Brothers Western Store owners Tom and Dick Kirshenbaum agreed to sell the 10,000-square-foot building to a group of investors including P.J. Morgan Real Estate CEO Ryan Ellis. The building is located along Dodge Street just east of 72nd Street.
Kirshenbaum and his wife of 54 years, who preceded him in death, were avid tennis players. They bought a winter home in Palm Springs, California, to be able to play tennis year-round.
“He was also very active in Aksarben, the Aksarben Livestock Show and the River City Rodeo,” his son said. “Dad became president of the Aksarben riding club even though he never rode a horse.”
Tom Kirshenbaum recalled walking into restaurants with his family and thinking his father must know everyone in Omaha.
“He had an unbelievable personality,” his son said. “He was always laughing and joking around with people. He was a really good person and he loved life.”
Kirshenbaum is survived by sons Tom, Dick and Bill, all of Omaha; daughter Kim Znamenacek of Crete, Nebraska; brother Kevee Kirshenbaum of Omaha; sister Phyliss Rifkin of Dallas; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
