Former owner of Wolf Brothers found success treating others as he would like to be treated

Former Wolf Brothers Western Store owner Joe Kirshenbaum succeeded in business by following the golden rule of treating customers as he would like to be treated.

“Customer service was No. 1 with my dad,” said eldest son Tom Kirshenbaum. “The customers were always right, and he treated them the way that he wanted to be treated.”

Kirshenbaum, 101, died Saturday at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. Funeral services will be at noon Sunday at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive.

The Omaha native grew up near 22nd and Seward Streets and graduated from Central High, where he served as sports editor for the school newspaper and yearbook. His studies at the University of Nebraska were interrupted by World War II.

He joined the Army in 1942 as a private, but an officer noticed that he had nearly completed his college degree. Kirshenbaum went through officer candidate school and he served as a captain with the 82nd Ordnance Group in Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army.

For his service in France, Kirshenbaum received the French Legion of Honor in 2019.