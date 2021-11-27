 Skip to main content
Former single parents pay it forward with Thanksgiving meals in Omaha, Lincoln
Rob Patterson recalls a giddy anticipation that kept him from sleeping as a child for one night each winter, compelling him to creep out of his room — not on the eve of Christmas, but on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Patterson grew up in Lincoln with great parents he described as “working poor." They worked hard in careers that didn’t bring in a lot of money, he said. But, Thanksgiving always brought a feast. He describes helping his mom prepare food for the big day, smelling the turkey and collard greens cooking on low overnight, and getting out of bed at 2 a.m. to check on the greens.

“We always knew that, on Thanksgiving, we were always going to eat like kings,” Patterson said. “Always.”

All these years and a wealth of life experience later, he and his wife, Katie Patterson, have provided that Thanksgiving experience for dozens of other families in Omaha and Lincoln.

Rob Patterson, a father of six, got full custody of his two youngest children about seven years ago. He suddenly found himself a single father, relying on friends and family for support. He didn’t know where he was going to get a Thanksgiving meal, he said. But loved ones provided them with enough food for that, plus enough to last for a few more weeks.

He made a promise, he said, to pay that kindness forward to at least one other family. Patterson had been a chef for over two decades, but he switched to construction and started making more money. The next year — 2015 — he made good on his promise and provided a Thanksgiving meal for his family and one other.

112721-owh-new-meals-p1

Rob Patterson, a former chef, does not cook the meals for family, but provides the means for families to cook a full Thanksgiving meal themselves. 

The next year, he provided meals to two other families. Then, he and his two youngest kids moved out of state for a year, and he calls that the “loneliest Thanksgiving that I have ever had.” They came back the next year, and the project has grown each year since.

He doesn't cook the meals, but provides the tools for a family of eight to create their own — not just a turkey, but stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pie. He wants to enable families to create the same memories and smells that are still fresh in his mind from childhood. 

Katie said the Thanksgiving meal giveaway was what originally drew her to Rob. The two got married in August 2020. She had been a single mom for years, and they came together as a blended family, reaching out to their networks of people who had helped them over the years. They use their "Pay it Forward Thanksgiving" Facebook page to collect donations and help people sign up to claim meals. 

In 2020, they set a goal of providing 25 families meals and ultimately helped 50. This year, they set a goal of 75 — and they met it, though they ended up supplementing donations with a week of Rob’s pay, they said.

112721-owh-new-meals-p2

Rob and Katie Patterson provided 75 families in Omaha and Lincoln with the fixings to make Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The Pattersons, who both credit their parents for instilling a spirit of giving back, have a bigger vision for the project down the road. Next year's goal: Thanksgiving meals for 150 families.

They've built relationships with grocery stores in Omaha and Lincoln, so they can preorder the turkeys they need, and they store frozen pies and rolls at Katie's brother's landscaping company. They distribute the bags of food from their home in Omaha and Rob’s parents’ home in Lincoln.

A key piece of their project: They don’t ask the people who come for the meals why they’re there.

“We don’t care why you need it,” Katie said. “Are you having a bad week? That’s your need. We don’t ask for any qualifications whatsoever.”

Rob simply asks that, when they can, they pay it forward.

“To me, this is my Christmas,” Patterson said. “Everyone that picks it up, and the gratitude and appreciation that they have — besides having my children or marrying my wife — it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life."

