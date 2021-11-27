Former single parents pay it forward with Thanksgiving meals in Omaha, Lincoln

Rob Patterson recalls a giddy anticipation that kept him from sleeping as a child for one night each winter, compelling him to creep out of his room — not on the eve of Christmas, but on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Patterson grew up in Lincoln with great parents he described as “working poor." They worked hard in careers that didn’t bring in a lot of money, he said. But, Thanksgiving always brought a feast. He describes helping his mom prepare food for the big day, smelling the turkey and collard greens cooking on low overnight, and getting out of bed at 2 a.m. to check on the greens.

“We always knew that, on Thanksgiving, we were always going to eat like kings,” Patterson said. “Always.”

All these years and a wealth of life experience later, he and his wife, Katie Patterson, have provided that Thanksgiving experience for dozens of other families in Omaha and Lincoln.

Rob Patterson, a father of six, got full custody of his two youngest children about seven years ago. He suddenly found himself a single father, relying on friends and family for support. He didn’t know where he was going to get a Thanksgiving meal, he said. But loved ones provided them with enough food for that, plus enough to last for a few more weeks.