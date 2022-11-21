Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more.

Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved "Nana" to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.

"She was so gracious with her time," he said. "She was always doing something to help someone else and volunteering her time."

Gilg died Wednesday in hospice care after being diagnosed with colon cancer in August. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.

Gilg, a Democrat, was appointed U.S. attorney for Nebraska by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in September 2009. Previously, she served as Keith County attorney from 1987 to 2002. She also served as special deputy county attorney and/or special prosecutor for 21 other western Nebraska counties.

“Deb Gilg served the United States with distinction as United States attorney between 2009 and 2017," said Steve Russell, the interim U.S. attorney for Nebraska. "Deb was the epitome of what a federal prosecutor should be ... tough but fair."

Gilg's accomplishments included dozens of convictions in a significant rural methamphetamine case that involved arrests across central and western Nebraska and in Colorado. The methamphetamine being sold came from Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado and Utah, but could be traced to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.

In January 2016, Gilg’s office indicted six Omaha street gang members in a racketeering conspiracy case. The defendants, members of the 40th and 44th Avenue Crips gangs, sold crack cocaine, intimidated witnesses and shot adversaries. It was the first time in Nebraska prosecutors were able to prove that gang members were acting as part of a criminal enterprise, Gilg said at the time.

The Omaha native was born in December 1951. She graduated from Omaha Central High School — she's in the school's Hall of Fame — and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, where she met her husband of 46 years, Dan Gilg.

Dan Gilg said she was especially proud to chair the Federal Task Force on Violence Against Native American Women. In that role, she was instrumental in securing federal resources dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

Judith Schweikert, a close friend and retired Omaha attorney, said a quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, comes to mind when she thinks of Gilg.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, 'Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks. That means don’t do it just for yourself. You will want to leave the world a little better for your having lived,'" Schweikert said. "That's what Deb did. She was responsible for increasing diversity in the U.S. Attorney's Office. She actually lived what she believed."

Upon her retirement as U.S. attorney in 2017, Gilg turned her focus to community engagement and founded the organization Fearless, Fierce and Forward. Her goal was to provide women with empowerment training in the areas of gender pay parity, negotiation skills, surviving domestic violence and professional development.

In 2019, Gilg was honored by the Women's Center for Advancement as one of the community's 10 "extraordinary women" for her work with Fearless, Fierce and Forward.

Among the several volunteer positions she undertook was working as the chair of the Nebraska Jail Standards Board for 24 years, a position to which she was appointed by five governors.

Gilg and her husband enjoyed traveling, including seven trips to Alaska and two to Antarctica. She also was known for organizing regular ladies' trips to Las Vegas.

In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by daughters Colleen Gilg Tararbra of the Netherlands and Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani of Tampa, Florida; sister Joyce Reinig of Portland, Oregon; brother Bob Roach of Mesa, Arizona; and six grandchildren.