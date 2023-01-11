Former Westside band director still has huge fan club in Omaha

Darwin “Tony” Snyder, the longtime Omaha Westside High School band teacher, founder of Omaha’s community concert band and veteran of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge, has died in St. Louis.

Snyder died Jan. 2 at age 98 of complications following a fall, according to his daughter, Melanie Coon of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Services will be held at a later date at Friendship Village in St. Louis, she said.

"Dad had taken a fall, but he seemed to have bounced back," Coon said. "He was busy right up to the end playing piano and planning his 99th birthday bash."

A native of Marathon, Iowa, Snyder served in France and Germany during World War II.

In 2020, Guillermo Lacroix, France’s Midwest consul general, presented Snyder with France's Legion of Honor, the highest award for those who helped save the French republic.

Lacroix said the medal recognized Snyder’s role in liberating France from Nazi Germany as a sergeant in the U.S. Army’s 14th Armored Division. “The French people will never forget,” Lacroix said.

As part of the ceremony, Snyder played the national anthems of France and the United States on the piano.

Snyder earned music education degrees from Morningside College in Sioux City and the University of Colorado, as well as a specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He taught music in Hawarden and Harley, Iowa, before joining the Westside Community Schools in 1954. He directed Westside High School’s bands for 21 years, retiring in 1975 before going on to become the district’s fine arts coordinator for 12 years.

Coon said she is not a musician but said her dad's love for the Westside Marching Band was infectious. Every time she hears a marching band strike up a tune, she said, she tears up.

"I know my dad was big (in the music world), but I am realizing he was so much bigger than I thought," Coon said. "We've been hearing from so many of his former students that he stayed in touch with all these years. One of them just told me, 'Your dad still has a huge fan club in Omaha.'"

Snyder founded the Nebraska Wind Symphony in 1977 as a performing group for adults in the Omaha area. He conducted the band for its first 18 years, including annual performances at the Summer Arts Festival. The band is still active, playing a series of concerts that Snyder originated and at the Holiday Lights Festival and other events in the Omaha area.

Snyder was a piano major in college and played cello in the Sioux City Symphony and saxophone in the Monahan Post Concert Band in Sioux City.

He also conducted festival bands in Iowa and Nebraska, the Omaha Ballet pit ensemble, the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra, the UNO Concert Band and, for 16 years, the Countryside Community Church Choirs. He also guest-directed the Lincoln Municipal Band and the Sioux City Municipal Band.

He and his wife of 74 years, Joan, who died in April 2022, had moved to St. Louis to be close to his son, Mark. At his retirement community, Snyder organized a series of concerts, recruiting performers and often accompanying them on piano.

Survivors besides his son and daughter include four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.