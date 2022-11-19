Foundation celebrates Malcolm X's forthcoming induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame

About 100 people gathered at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday to celebrate a momentous achievement: the forthcoming induction of Malcolm X, the Omaha-born human rights activist, into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

A state commission in September selected Malcolm X as the newest addition to the list of 26 Nebraskans who have made significant contributions to the state through their work. When he is officially inducted at a ceremony in 2024, he will become the first Black person in the Hall of Fame.

Saturday's event was a time for celebration. Activists throughout the decades have worked to bring statewide recognition to Malcolm X, largely to no avail. He had been nominated for the Hall of Fame at least twice before. The commission deemed him too controversial during the 2007 nomination.

The four-hour event featured food, free copies of Malcolm X's autobiography, poetry, drum performances and the screening of a 30-minute documentary called "The Inconvenient Native Son: Malcolm X and the Nebraska Hall of Fame." The film, produced and directed by Victoria White, follows members of the memorial foundation as they advocate for Malcolm X's induction to the Hall of Fame.

A locally sourced lunch was provided by Freedom Thompson, an Indigenous chef who emphasizes food sovereignty and the sacredness of traditional foods. She served dried fruits, chai tea, locally raised grass-fed steak, smoked salmon and wild rice with herbs. Elders and mothers with children were invited to eat first.

Thompson said she did this not only to provide a nourishing meal, but also to honor the way that Malcolm X and his family thought about food.

"They thought about how the land should be restored," she said. "They thought of living with the animals and land as a symbiotic relationship."

Malcolm X became one of the country's most well known advocates for Black empowerment and a prominent civil rights figure before his assassination in 1965. He was born in Omaha, but his family left early in his life because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan.

Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six daughters, has been in contact with the foundation regarding the induction. She wasn't able to make it to Saturday's celebration, but she will be involved in choosing a bust to display in the Nebraska State Capitol.

"She is very proud of Omaha and grateful to the work that we're doing," said JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the executive director of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation.

Omaha resident Reggie Williams said he came to the celebration just to make sure it was real. He said that his education in Nebraska taught him very little about Malcolm X despite his historical importance. He didn't think that Malcolm X would ever be recognized in Nebraska.

"Growing up, I didn't even know that Malcolm X was from Omaha until I saw it in a movie," he said. "It's like he'd been blacklisted from our history. But you can't hide the truth forever."