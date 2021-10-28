Founder of #MeToo movement asks Omahans to help end sex violence

The #MeToo movement is more than just a hashtag.
And it wasn't built up by Hollywood.
The people behind the viral hashtag — designed to amplify voices of sexual assault survivors — continue to push for change, and they often partner with outside organizations to help do so, the movement's founder said Thursday in Omaha.
Tarana Burke spoke about the movement — its origins four years ago and how to move it forward — during an event at the CHI Health Center hosted by the Women's Fund of Omaha.
The movement needs partners such as the Women's Fund, Burke said in an interview with The World-Herald ahead of her keynote address. Those organizations can help fill in the gaps, she said, and their leaders know what's going on in the community.
"As we continue to grow, I hope people continue to see sexual violence as a social justice issue," Burke said. "It's not a spectator sport. I hope to continue to engage people."
Burke said she's grateful for the traction that the #MeToo movement has garnered in recent years.
"I definitely hoped to see it become a global movement," she said. "I didn't think what we've seen in the last four years was possible. ... Clearly, it was needed."
In her first public speaking engagement since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Burke addressed a crowd of more than 500, plus a number of guests watching virtually.
The movement, she said, was eye-opening for some, but people need to think about what comes next.
Burke, a sexual assault survivor, said she wanted to "speak healing" to young girls she was working with in Alabama who had been sexually assaulted. But it became clear that there was a broader problem, and community problems deserve a community response.
"My response was 'me too,'" she said. "And it was clear from the outset that it had to be a movement in order for us to make any significant change."
#MeToo had to be a movement, she said, to involve people and foster change, to invest communities in the issue and to help heal trauma. It started with a focus on the Black community and has since expanded from there, Burke said.
The movement went viral, propelling it into the mainstream and showing millions of sexual assault survivors that "there are no limits to their possibility. To the possibility to heal and to possibility to put an end to sexual violence," Burke said.
People often think that Hollywood helped to build the #MeToo movement, Burke said, but it actually was built by 12 million people who chimed in within a 24-hour window using the hashtag on social media.
"We cannot wait for Hollywood. We can't wait for the governors and presidents and whoever else," Burke said. "This is our movement. We get to define it. We get to hold it up. We get to support it. We get to push it forward. The ultimate goal is to have less and less and less people be able to say 'me too' every year, every day, every minute, every hour. That can't happen with one person. It can only happen collectively."
Burke's mission highlights some of the work done at the Women's Fund, said Jo Giles, executive director of the group. Two of the Women's Fund's initiatives — Freedom from Violence and the Adolescent Health Project — go hand in hand, she said.
During Thursday's event, the organization awarded grants to local nonprofit agencies. Since 1990, the Women's Fund has provided more than $40 million in grants to programs working on addressing issues facing local women and girls.
More than $9 million will be distributed to 20 organizations that offer free testing, treatment and prevention services for sexually transmitted diseases, and barrier-free access to birth control. Nearly $1 million will be distributed to 10 organizations that assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking.
"We are stronger when we work together, and we need co-conspirators in it with us to make deep and lasting change for all women and girls, transgender individuals and gender-expansive people who experience gender-based oppression," Giles said. "This is our opportunity to remake systems that were never working for me or you to begin with."
