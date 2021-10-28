Founder of #MeToo movement asks Omahans to help end sex violence

The movement, she said, was eye-opening for some, but people need to think about what comes next.

Burke, a sexual assault survivor, said she wanted to "speak healing" to young girls she was working with in Alabama who had been sexually assaulted. But it became clear that there was a broader problem, and community problems deserve a community response.

"My response was 'me too,'" she said. "And it was clear from the outset that it had to be a movement in order for us to make any significant change."

#MeToo had to be a movement, she said, to involve people and foster change, to invest communities in the issue and to help heal trauma. It started with a focus on the Black community and has since expanded from there, Burke said.

The movement went viral, propelling it into the mainstream and showing millions of sexual assault survivors that "there are no limits to their possibility. To the possibility to heal and to possibility to put an end to sexual violence," Burke said.

People often think that Hollywood helped to build the #MeToo movement, Burke said, but it actually was built by 12 million people who chimed in within a 24-hour window using the hashtag on social media.