Founder says she's sad for workers after Joe Ricketts closes pie-making facility in Eustis

“Joe Ricketts approached us,” Larsen said. “And that’s kind of what started the ball rolling.”

She said she was sorry the Eustis facility had closed and “sad for the people who had the rug pulled out from under them.” Ricketts “was good to do business with and he made the decision I guess he thought he had to make.”

Ricketts said he has offered the employees a chance to move to the Omaha facility. Gov. Ricketts said through a statement Thursday that he “understands that yesterday was an incredibly difficult day for Eustis. The company has announced that teammates will be offered new positions, and the Department of Labor has reached out with reemployment and training services.”

Joe Ricketts, 79, splits time between Nebraska and Wyoming residences.

Larsen learned how to make pies from her grandmother in Nebraska’s Sand Hills and got good enough to clear out a spare bedroom and build a pie kitchen in Sumner, Nebraska.

She bartered with pies and sold them. One time she used pie to hire a man to drag an upright piano from the basement. “I learned that you could get a man to do just about anything if you offered him a pie,” she said.