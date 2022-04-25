Four-alarm fire stalls opening of senior living complex in southwest Omaha

The opening of a $90 million senior living complex in southwest Omaha is on hold as managers assess the damage from Sunday's four-alarm fire.

The fire at Ovation Senior Living complex at Heartwood Preserve, just north of 144th and Pacific Streets, was reported at 1:21 a.m. and declared under control at 11:35 a.m. A spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said winds whipping up hot spots made extinguishing the flames more difficult.

Stephanie Grade, the general manager of Ovation by Avamere, said the complex was slated to begin opening this week with 300 senior living units, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The fire and water damage was contained to the Ovation East building with its 150 units for independent living.

"We are grateful for all the firefighters' efforts and very impressed with the way they were really able to save the building," Grade said Monday. "We are also grateful to the understanding of our tenants and to the support that we've received from the community."

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said fire crews remained at the scene Sunday night into Monday to watch for rekindling. Fitzpatrick said at midday Monday that they will stay there as long as fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the roof with five aerial trucks pouring water on the building, Fitzpatrick said. Approximately 88 firefighters and 30 pieces of department equipment were at the scene at the peak of the fire, he said, and an estimated one million gallons of water were used to put out the blaze.

Grade, who arrived at the scene shortly after the first alarm, returned Monday to assess the situation. She said only the south end of Ovation East sustained fire, smoke and water damage. Monetary losses still are being calculated, she said.

"At this time, we still have a lot of unanswered questions," Grade said. "We do not expect to have anyone moving into the independent living units anytime soon. We intend to assess the damage and make that determination."

Grade said a firewall put in place by the fire crews undoubtedly contributed to limiting the damage. The building's sprinkler system also was activated.

"It will be some time before we have any idea of what (rebuilding) will entail," Grade said. "This is a process, and there many questions."

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.