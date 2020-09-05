Four more coronavirus-related death certificates reported by county health department

The Douglas County Health Department received four more coronavirus-related death certificates, the agency reported Saturday.

The department said one death was suffered by a man in his 30s, one by a woman in her 50s and two by women more than 80 years of age.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the county total 169.

All TestNebraska coronavirus testing sites in Douglas County are closed until Tuesday, the department said. Those include the sites at Oakview Mall, Crossroads Mall and the South Omaha campus of Metro Community College.

The health department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases as of late Friday. The total number of cases in the county is 13,896 since the outbreak started here in March. The positivity rate on coronavirus tests stood at 9.6% through the week.

Fifteen people confirmed with or suspected of having the disease were on ventilators, the department said.

