Four Omaha area artists will transform blank walls into vibrant art pieces along a trail in Council Bluffs.

The artists will install murals along the First Ave trail, which opened in May and is located one block south of West Broadway.

The trail is located in the area of a former rail corridor that was vacated in 2013. Future development opportunities such as housing and commercial space are also envisioned for the area, according to the project's website.

The City of Council Bluffs worked with business owners and property managers along the trail to find spaces for local artists Dany Reyes, Betni Kalk, Weston Thomson and Ilaamen Pelshaw to install murals, said Ashley Kruse with the City of Council Bluffs. The project is funded by the Iowa West Foundation.

Reyes' mural is titled "Children Doing Powerful Things;" Kalk's is titled "Rails to Trails: Evolution of Transportation;" Thomson's is titled "Dream Builder;" and Pelshaw's is titled "Fabric of Council Bluffs."

A selection committee made up of representatives from the City of Council Bluffs and the foundation selected the four artists from a group of about 20 artists from the Omaha metro who had applied for the program, Kruse said.

All four murals are expected to be completed by this winter. Three of the murals are already in progress, while one of the spots required more prep work and will be ready for mural installation soon, Kruse said.

“We’re excited it’s moving so quickly,” she said.

Kruse said the city hopes to have more murals go up alongside the trail next year and also sculptural art that will be installed on existing concrete pedestals located along the trail.

The trail itself is envisioned as a linear park with landscaping, public spaces and trail plazas, according to a press release. Cochran Park, which was recently renovated, is also located along the trail.

Roughly 60% of Council Bluffs residents live within a mile of the trail, the release said. The city has found that residents are using the trail both recreationally and as a way to commute, Kruse said.

“It's an amazing amenity for Council Bluffs because it's a connection between downtown Council Bluffs and downtown Omaha,” Kruse said.

The installation of the murals is designed to transform the trail into an “artistic experience,” the press release said.

“We just want to see this trail become a point of pride for the community, and something that's used regularly,” Kruse said. “Things like murals and the future sculptural art really bring it to life and help draw our residents, but also visitors, to the area.”