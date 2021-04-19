Four Omaha locations will be prescription drug drop-off sites on Saturday

If you have some prescription medications you want to safely pitch, you can take advantage of a drug drop-off Saturday.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the drop-off.

In Omaha, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Walgreens, 24th and Vinton Streets.

Walgreens, 30th and Lake Streets.

Hy-Vee, 90th Street and West Center Road.

Hy-Vee, 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs can be dropped off. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharp items, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Vaping devices and cartridges can be dropped off as long as the lithium batteries are removed.

