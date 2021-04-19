Four Omaha locations will be prescription drug drop-off sites on Saturday

If you have some prescription medications you want to safely pitch, you can take advantage of a drug drop-off Saturday.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the drop-off.
In Omaha, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:
- Walgreens, 24th and Vinton Streets.
- Walgreens, 30th and Lake Streets.
- Hy-Vee, 90th Street and West Center Road.
- Hy-Vee, 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.
Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs can be dropped off. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharp items, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Vaping devices and cartridges can be dropped off as long as the lithium batteries are removed.
The opioid crisis: Every state's overdose death rate, ranked
Intro
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing across the U.S., prompting multiple states and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency declarations. Provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimate that drug overdoses are now responsible for at least 66,000 deaths annually (more than three times higher than in 1999) and are the leading cause of death among Americans under age 50. Drugs now kill more people in the U.S. each year than either car accidents or guns.
It’s well understood that this increase in overdose deaths is being driven up by surges in opioid abuse, including both prescription opioids and heroin. Over 65% of drug overdose deaths today involve an opioid. To make matters worse, the recent uptick in synthetic opioids such as fentanyl — a man-made opioid that is 50x more potent than heroin — is pushing the death toll even higher.
A new CDC Vitalsigns study based on emergency room visits between July 2017 and September 2017 shows the trend isn’t slowing down either. ER visits for opioid overdoses rose another 30% nationally during that time. That said, certain states have been hit substantially harder than others according to an analysis by Branch Publishing.
Using CDC Cause of Death data from 2016, the above heatmap shows that East Coast states — specifically, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Ohio, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Maryland — are experiencing the highest death rates. East Coast states also show the largest increases in death rates when comparing 2006 to 2016 as shown in the map below. For example, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the fatal opioid overdose rate increased by over 400% between 2006 and 2016; compare that with Oregon and Washington, which actually saw decreases over the same time period.
One trend to highlight is that the most recent CDC Vitalsigns study, mentioned above, reported the largest overdose increases in the Midwest, which is different from what’s been seen historically, suggesting the epidemic could be spreading to regions previously less impacted. So, regardless of location, it’s clear that the opioid crisis is an issue deserving immediate attention. For more information, the below list (ordered by age-adjusted opioid drug overdose rates) shows how all 50 states and the District of Columbia are being impacted and how each compares to the national average.
—Branch Publishing
Methodology
The information used for this analysis was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. Data is from the Multiple Cause of Death Files, 1999-2016, released December, 2017, and accessed on Mar 7, 2018. Opioid overdose deaths were determined using the ICD-10 underlying cause of death codes. Among deaths where the underlying cause was “Poisoning by Narcotics and Psychodysleptics”, the following codes were included in the analysis: T40.0 (Opium), T40.1 (Heroin), T40.2 (Other opioids), T40.3 (Methadone), T40.4 (Other synthetic narcotics), and T40.6 (Other and unspecified narcotics). All death rates reported are age-adjusted per 100,000 people. For each state, the 10-year percent change in death rate was determine by comparing the opioid overdose death rate in 2016 to that in 2006. The most impacted age group for each state was determined by selecting the age group in that state with the highest absolute opioid overdose death rate. The most impacted county for each state was determined by selecting the county with the highest age-adjusted opioid overdose death rate. “Unknown” is reported when there is not enough data to be reliable.
51. Nebraska
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 2.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 32% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Douglas County
50. Montana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 4.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 28% decrease
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
49. Texas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 9% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Orange County
48. California
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 18% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Humboldt County
47. South Dakota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 53% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
46. Hawaii
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 10% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Honolulu County
45. Kansas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 21% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Sedgwick County
44. Arkansas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 11% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
43. Mississippi
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 152% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
42. Iowa
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 89% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Polk County
41. Minnesota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 108% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Hennepin County
40. Idaho
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 49% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Ada County
39. North Dakota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: Unknown
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
38. Alabama
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 166% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Jefferson County
37. Oregon
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 25% decrease
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Jackson County
36. Louisiana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 8.0 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 70% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: St. Tammany Parish
35. Wyoming
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: Unknown
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
34. Georgia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 146% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Gwinnett County
33. Washington
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 8% decrease
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Cowlitz County
32. Colorado
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 43% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Denver County
31. Oklahoma
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 11.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 4% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Tulsa County
30. Arizona
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 11.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 45% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Pima County
29. Indiana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 337% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Marion County
28. Alaska
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 229% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
27. South Carolina
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 152% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Greenville County
26. Virginia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 149% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Tazewell County
25. Florida
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 14.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 95% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Sarasota County
24. Nevada
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 14.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: No change
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Clark County
23. New York
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.4 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 185% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bronx County
22. North Carolina
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 99% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Wilkes County
21. Illinois
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 116% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Cook County
20. Wisconsin
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 150% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Kenosha County
19. Missouri
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 123% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: St. Louis city
18. New Jersey
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 284% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Cape May County
17. Utah
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 17.0 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 17% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Salt Lake County
16. Delaware
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 17.4 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 241% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: New Castle County
15. New Mexico
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 41% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bernalillo County
14. Vermont
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 91% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
13. Tennessee
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 138% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Knox County
12. Pennsylvania
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 422% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Cambria County
11. Michigan
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 195% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Wayne County
10. Kentucky
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 24.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 194% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Kenton County
9. Connecticut
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 24.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 265% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: New Haven County
8. Maine
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 25.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 237% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
7. Rhode Island
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 26.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 116% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Providence County
6. Maryland
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 198% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Baltimore city
5. Massachusetts
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 196% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bristol County
4. District of Columbia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 181% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: N/A
3. Ohio
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 33.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 460% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Trumbull County
2. New Hampshire
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 36.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 343% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Rockingham County
1. West Virginia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 45.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 167% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Logan County