Four people being investigated in string of Omaha/Lincoln robberies, some violent

Lincoln and Omaha police say they are investigating a string of robberies, some violent, that have occurred in the last week, including one early Tuesday morning that led to Omaha officers being fired upon.

Four people ages 19-25, two men and two women, were arrested in the Omaha incident.

According to Omaha police, they are suspects in eight robberies and two attempted robberies that have occurred in Omaha since Thursday. The stores involved span the city and include smoke shops, dollar stores and convenience stores/gas stations.

Lincoln police are investigating whether some of the same people were involved in three robberies that occurred there between about 11 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In one of those robberies, a masked man carrying a gun fired the weapon in the store and hit a female clerk in the face with it. In another instance, the suspect kicked a male customer in the head.

During one of the Omaha robberies, the clerk was struck in the head with the gun as well. In at least two of the Omaha robberies, the suspect waved the gun around the store.

Of the four arrested, a 25-year-old man has been booked on charges related to use of a gun in the robberies and firing upon the officers.

Omaha police said they were able to make the arrests after a chase that began when a citizen called in the robbery, which had occurred at the QuikTrip store at 108th and L Streets just before 3 a.m.

Officers saw a car heading east on Mockingbird Drive and tried to stop it. As they attempted the traffic stop, someone in the car fired numerous gunshots at officers, striking a police cruiser.

Officers pursued the car about 15 miles into rural Sarpy County to a spot near 138th Street and Buffalo Road, police said. There, multiple law enforcement agencies, K-9 officers and a police helicopter collaborated to set up a perimeter and locate the suspects. Three people were taken into custody without incident. A fourth suspect was later found.

Lincoln police are working with Omaha Police Department and others to investigate the robberies. Digital and forensic evidence was collected from each robbery scene, Lincoln police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Lincoln police can be reached at 402-441-6000, and Lincoln Crime Stoppers is at 402-475-3600.

Omaha Crime Stoppers can be reached at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Kevin Cole Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Phone: 402-444-1272.