Four people injured early Sunday in separate North Omaha shootings

Four people were injured, including one critically, in two shooting incidents early Sunday in North Omaha.

Three of the injuries occurred in a shooting near 45th and Nicholas Streets just before 3 a.m., according to an Omaha Police spokesman. Officers responded to a call about gunshots and learned that three people had been taken by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Anthony Kenyon, 38, was in "critical but stable condition," the spokesman said. Deshayla Neal, 37, and Jamar Haynie, 36, sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Two houses and a vehicle also were damaged by gunfire.

Officers were at the Nebraska Medical Center when Greg Bahati, 27, arrived with a gunshot wound about 2:15 a.m., the police spokesman said. Bahati told investigators that he was in the area of 41st and Binney Streets when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

