One down, three to go.

Baby Stanley Leland Sutton made a surprise appearance two weeks early Thursday night, leaving just three Thiem sisters still pregnant.

Before his arrival, Jena Primsky, Jessica Hanna, Jordan Sutton and Jaden Lortz had been talking every day about food cravings, doctor appointments and maternity clothes. And, of course, the amazing fact that the four sisters, who range in age from 25 to 33, were expecting at the same time.

"I'm ready for my sisters to experience this great feeling," new mom Jordan said.

Jessica, who is due in November, said she was in shock when she found out at Easter that everyone was pregnant.

Their mother, Nancy, who always has a little gift for her daughters to celebrate the holiday at their home in Waterloo, was the first to know all four were pregnant. She presented them with golden eggs that contained pictures of them when they were small, saying: These babies are all having their own babies.

Two girls and two boys will join the first grandson of the family, 2½-year-old Mason Primsky.

“It will be crazy once they are all mobile and talking,” Jessica said.

Jordan and husband Dylan found out they were expecting first. Jena, who lives with husband Mike and Mason in Denver, and Jaden, who resides with husband Jake in Dallas, couldn’t believe they are both due Oct. 1.

Jessica, who married Nolan Hanna last year, was the last. Jena and Jaden didn’t share their news right away because they knew Jessica was trying to get pregnant. She, they all agree, was the most baby hungry of them all.

Once they knew she was expecting, the excitement was off the chart.

“Jordan said last night, ‘What’s next? It’s almost surreal,” grandpa-of-two Mike Thiem said. “To really stop in life and pause, with all four girls having a baby, it’s pretty crazy.”

Grandma Nancy is one of nine siblings, and the girls have always been surrounded by lots of cousins. They couldn’t wait to have their own kids once they were married and are thrilled now to build their own special relationships between the next generation.

Nancy is hoping all four girls end up back in the Omaha area. Jordan and Jessica already live just a few blocks from each other in the Elkhorn area.

She’s been there to offer advice to her daughters and is ready for some babysitting duty.

“Of course, they have been talking about gaining weight and all that,” she said. “I told them, ‘It’s the time of your life to enjoy it and not worry about it. It’s the miracle of life. Try to enjoy the whole process.”

The pregnancies have all gone smoothly. The already close sisters have even more to share now, even some of their cravings. The one constant for all of them has been Chik-fil-A and diet Dr Pepper. Jessica said she wants a soda every single day.

The whole process has been fun for their husbands, too. At least for the most part.

“Sometimes they get a little stir crazy when we are always on FaceTime or texts,” Jessica said. “I think they are excited for us.”

Jessica has already been to the hospital a few times to visit Stanley. November suddenly seems a long ways away.

“I feel like it’s going to feel like forever,” she said. “At least they’ll all be on their maternity leaves, and they’ll be able to help me when I have my baby.”