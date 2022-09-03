Fourth annual AfroFest draws thousands to Omaha's Stinson Park

Omaha’s Stinson Park was abuzz Saturday as thousands gathered to celebrate African culture, business, music and food at the fourth annual AfroFest.

As local and regional performers took to the stage, dozens of African-owned businesses set up booths with traditional clothing, jewelry and homemade goods. The sound of drums and the smell of smoked meat filled the park while hundreds of children gathered in the education area for crafts, face painting, bubbles and the like.

According to Judy Kiagiri, an AfroFest co-founder, nearly 5,000 people bought tickets to Saturday’s event. It continues to grow each year, she said, as people from around the Midwest come to celebrate their diverse cultures.

“We started it so that we could bring people together and foster creativity,” Kiagiri said of AfroFest. “Having an event where people can not only celebrate themselves, but share in the culture of others is so important. I had never met someone from Gabon until today. It's just amazing."

In the early afternoon, drummers and dancers performed the Zangbeto, a ritualistic dance native to the western African country of Benin. As the performers moved through the park, they were followed by the Zangbeto — a costume that resembles a large haystack and, according to legend, is occupied only by a spirit and not by a person.

Yannick Akpadji, one of the drummers in the Zangbeto performance, came to Omaha from Benin. He got involved with African Culture Connection, a local nonprofit, and has been working to preserve his culture through dance and music since.

"I've been doing this here for about four years, but in Africa you always heard it," Akpadji said. "It was just a part of the culture. If we don't keep it going, the culture disappears."

The festival ran from 2 to 10 p.m., with most of the afternoon’s events geared toward families and children. Much of the youth programming was put on by The Great Academy, a nonprofit founded in 2013 by Balkissa Mahamane. The organization operates an elementary school in rural Niger and recently began offering summer camps and cultural exchange opportunities for Omaha youths.

On Saturday, TGA's programming was in full swing. One booth provided canvases for people of all ages to paint African scenery or historical figures while another offered virtual reality tours of African countries. Posters with information about each African region lined the walkways into the park.

Mahamane said that events like AfroFest provide opportunities for people from different cultures to find common ground and for children to connect with their heritage.

"We all have a culture, and once you get to know other cultures, you'll start to realize that we have many more similarities than differences," she said. "We have similar values and morals. We just represent and portray them in a different way."