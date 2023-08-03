A fourth mountain lion sighting in Omaha was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Thursday.

According to a press release from the commission, tracks and photo evidence show the lion was moving south along Papillion Creek near 96th Street on Wednesday. This marks the fourth confirmed sighting of the mountain lion since July 24.

Officials with the commission and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office were also called to the area east of Walnut Creek Recreation Area, near the Papillion city limit, around midnight Thursday to reports of a mountain lion sighting. The sighting is considered "probable but unconfirmed," as no definitive evidence was found.

The first three sightings happened within close proximity to one another in southwest Omaha, according to the commission.

The first time the mountain lion was spotted was at about 4:15 a.m. on July 24 near Interstate 80 and Q Streets. The second sighting took place on July 28 at about 5:25 a.m. near 110th Street and Mockingbird Drive. On Aug. 1, it was spotted again near 110th and M Streets.

Wednesday's sighting by Papillion Creek is about five miles away from the Aug. 1 sighting.

When a mountain lion enters a municipal area, the commission’s mountain lion management plan stipulates that the animal should be safely killed as soon as possible. If the animal leaves city limits, according to the plan, it will not be pursued except to monitor its movements and potential re-entry into the city.

Game and Parks said it cannot relocate mountain lions because public safety is the top priority. Nebraska also does not have large tracts of public land with adequate habitat for the mountain lion to be relocated.

Zoos also do not typically accept mountain lions that have lived in the wild because the animals are stressed by confinement and do not do well in zoos, according to Game and Parks.

Mountain lions found in the eastern part of the state are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.

Mountain lions are not typically aggressive towards humans. Game and Parks is asking people not to approach the mountain lion that has been spotted in the Omaha metro area. Anyone who sees a mountain lion — in person or on video — is encouraged to immediately call their local police department or Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.

