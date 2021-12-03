Frank Perrone, a pioneer in the Omaha running community, dies at 85

Frank Perrone could always find time to squeeze in a run.

It may have been at 5 a.m. Or it might have been his commute for the day.

Perrone dabbled in several sports, but he became a fixture in Omaha's early running community. Later in life, he and his wife took up bicycling.

Perrone, 85, died Nov. 30 after a brief bout with lung cancer.

"He was a proud man, and he'd want everyone to remember him as being an active guy. There was always some kind of sport he would be doing," said Terri Connell, Perrone's daughter.

Perrone was born and raised in Omaha. During his time at Creighton University, he was the practice catcher for Bob Gibson — a fact he was proud to bring up with his four children.

Growing up, athletics was a huge part of life in the Perrone house, Connell said. She and her three brothers all ran and participated in other sports.

They shot hoops in the driveway, played tennis at the park and had ping pong matches in the basement. (And they had a good opponent for ping pong. Perrone was crowned the Omaha ping pong doubles champion in 1960.)