Frank Perrone, a pioneer in the Omaha running community, dies at 85

Frank Perrone could always find time to squeeze in a run.
It may have been at 5 a.m. Or it might have been his commute for the day.
Perrone dabbled in several sports, but he became a fixture in Omaha's early running community. Later in life, he and his wife took up bicycling.
Perrone, 85, died Nov. 30 after a brief bout with lung cancer.
"He was a proud man, and he'd want everyone to remember him as being an active guy. There was always some kind of sport he would be doing," said Terri Connell, Perrone's daughter.
Perrone was born and raised in Omaha. During his time at Creighton University, he was the practice catcher for Bob Gibson — a fact he was proud to bring up with his four children.
Growing up, athletics was a huge part of life in the Perrone house, Connell said. She and her three brothers all ran and participated in other sports.
They shot hoops in the driveway, played tennis at the park and had ping pong matches in the basement. (And they had a good opponent for ping pong. Perrone was crowned the Omaha ping pong doubles champion in 1960.)
"We were the kind of family that sat around and watched 'Wild World of Sports' on the weekend," Connell said. "We all were encouraged to be athletes because my dad led by example."
Perrone took up running in the 1960s, before running became popular. He started running around the track and eventually moved on to running the streets of Omaha.
Perrone was one of the founding members of the Plains Track Club, which went on to become the Omaha Running Club. Perrone has been inducted into the Omaha Running Club's hall of fame twice — once as an individual in 2004 and a second time in 2020 as part of a group.
Perrone's hall of fame entry reads that he was one of the "pioneers of organized running" in Omaha. He also helped to organize the first all-female road race in the area.
Perrone used to sell running shoes out of his house and car to other runners. It's how he met many fellow runners, his son Phil Perrone said.
"He had friends everywhere," said Phil Perrone, who often ran with his father. "It didn't matter where Dad was, he'd find friends. Mostly it was a social thing. He just loved running."
Between 1973 and 2001, Perrone tackled 45 full marathons, his son said.
Perrone enjoyed organizing races, too. He hosted an annual New Year's Day run from his home. He eventually helped nonprofits organize fundraising running events.
Perrone ran with several local cross country teams and often ran to and from work, including during a snowstorm, his daughter said.
"That was his source of entertainment," Connell said. "It was his identity."
Perrone stayed involved with the club even after his running days were over. He and his wife Trudy were members of the club's "Bean Team," which provides food at running club events.
"He's certainly been helpful over the years," said Tom Whitaker, president of the Omaha Running Club. "He was around constantly, even after his organizing and running days were over. He supported the club, and we certainly are going to miss him, that's for sure."
After his running days, Perrone and Trudy took up bicycling. The couple were active in the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club and participated in several Bike Rides Across Nebraska.
Perrone was known to take his bicycle on vacations, even once to Germany.
In addition to running, Perrone was active in the community. He spent 35 years volunteering at the Nebraska State Track Meet. For more than 50 years, he worked for the Douglas County Election Commission as a poll worker. He was inducted into the Nebraska Poll Worker Hall of Fame in 2010.
Growing up, Connell and Phil Perrone said their father never missed a school activity or sporting event. Even if it meant he had to run to get there.
Later in life, he doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Family meant everything to him," Connell said.
In addition to his wife, daughter and son, Perrone is survived by sons Matt and Chris as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road. A memorial Mass is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 109 S. 19th St.
