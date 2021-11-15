 Skip to main content
Free COVID shots available in and around Omaha
Free COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics in and around Omaha.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. Those who are age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

People also can get vaccine shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

This week’s clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson all available)

Millard Central Middle School, 12801 L St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer only)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)

CHI Health Center drive-thru, Lot D off Abbott Drive, 1-6 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson)

Thursday

Beadle Middle School, 18201 Jefferson St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

DC West High School cafeteria, 401 S. Pine St., Valley, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

Kiewit Middle School, 15650 Howard St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday

CHI Health Center drive-thru, Lot D off Abbott Drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)

