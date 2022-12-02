 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID shots, flu shots available around Omaha

  • Updated
The Douglas County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots and flu shots at various locations around the Omaha area.

Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming vaccine clinics:

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (primary COVID series 6 months+/Pfizer bivalent booster 5+ and flu shots)

Saturday

Christmas in the Village, Mount Moriah Heritage Center, 2602 N. 24th St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer bivalent booster 5+ and flu shots)

Wednesday

Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., 4-6 p.m. (Pfizer bivalent booster 5+)

Friday, Dec. 9

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (primary COVID series 6 months+/Pfizer bivalent booster 5+ and flu shots)

Saturday, Dec. 10 

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m. (Pfizer bivalent booster 5+)

Antioch Baptist Church, 2535 S. 42nd St., 9-10:30 a.m. (Pfizer bivalent booster 5+ and flu shots)

Sharon Seventh-day Adventists, 3336 Lake St., noon to 1:30 p.m. (Pfizer bivalent booster 5+ and flu shots)

