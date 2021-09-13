Free COVID vaccine shots offered across Omaha this week

The Douglas County Health Department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free at clinics across the city this week, and no appointment is necessary. People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
People also can get shots at other locations around town, including grocery stores and pharmacies.
Tuesday
Metropolitan Community College South Campus, 9 a.m.-noon, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
Metropolitan Community College South Express, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 3002 S. 24th St.
Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 14101 Larimore Ave.
Alfonza Davis Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 8050 N. 129th Ave.
Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 1616 S. 120th St.
Bryan Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 8210 S. 42nd St.
King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 3720 Florence Blvd.
Lewis & Clark Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 6901 Burt St.
McMillan Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 3802 Redick Ave.
Monroe Middle School, 6 pm - 8 pm, 5105 Bedford Avenue
Morton Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 4606 Terrace Drive
Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 6143 Whitmore St.
Norris Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 2235 S. 46th St.
Marrs Magnet Middle School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 5619 S. 19th St.
Wednesday
Metro Community College Fort Campus, 9 a.m.-noon, 5300 N. 30th St. (corner of 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway)
UNO: Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6401 University Drive (park in Lot E)
Metro Community College South Campus, 9 a.m.-noon, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
Big Mama’s/Dena’s Place, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., 2112 N. 30th St.
Benson High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 5120 Maple St.
Bryan High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 4700 Giles Road
Burke High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 12200 Burke St.
Central High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 124 N. 20th St.
Northwest High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 8204 Crown Point Ave.
Omaha South High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 4519 S. 24th St.
Omaha North High School, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 4410 N. 36th St.
Thursday
Metro Community College Applied Technology Center, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 10407 State St.
Metro Community College North Express, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 2112 N. 30th St.
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.
Saturday
Omaha Children’s Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 500 S. 20th St.
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1011 Jackson St.