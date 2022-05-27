Free COVID vaccine shots still available around Omaha

People still can get free COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Wednesday

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

Benson High School, 5120 Maple St., 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer, Moderna)