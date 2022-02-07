 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID vaccines still available around Omaha
Free COVID vaccines still available around Omaha

  • Updated
Free COVID-19 vaccine shots still are available at clinics around the city.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

UNO's Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive, noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (Pfizer, Moderna)

Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Bennington High School, 16610 Bennington Road, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Thursday

Central High School, 124 N. 20th St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

Urban League of Nebraska, 3040 Lake St., noon-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

