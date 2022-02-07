Free COVID vaccines still available around Omaha

Free COVID-19 vaccine shots still are available at clinics around the city.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

UNO's Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive, noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (Pfizer, Moderna)

Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Bennington High School, 16610 Bennington Road, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)