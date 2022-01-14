 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freezing rain expected during the day in Omaha area; 2-4 inches of snow may fall Friday night
Freezing rain expected during the day in Omaha area; 2-4 inches of snow may fall Friday night

Omaha will get a mix of winter precipitation on Friday into Saturday.

The Omaha area could see 2-4 inches of snow by the time a winter storm moves out Saturday morning, but for much of Friday, the area is expected to see a scattered light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

The storm system was just north of the Omaha metro area around 7:15 a.m., said Dirk Petersen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The light mix of precipitation should change over to patchy light rain from around noon to 3 p.m., Petersen said, followed by a light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The snow should be "moderate" from 6 p.m. to midnight, he said, and likely will be out of the area by 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Some drifting is possible Friday evening, with winds gusting to 36 mph, Petersen said. "It will help bring pretty close to zero visibility with the strongest snow and strongest winds."

Temperatures should be in the low to mid-30s for much of Friday, Petersen said, but the cold should kick in around 6 p.m. when the snow starts.

Omaha metro schools close due to forecasted snow and ice

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

